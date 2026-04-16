SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Integrant, a pioneering Australian biotechnology company, proudly announced today that it has officially been granted the Nasdaq ticker symbol "INGT". This milestone facilitates the company's highly anticipated Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the Nasdaq Stock Market, positioning Integrant as a global leader in AI-enhanced regenerative medicine.Established in Sydney, Integrant specialises in the seamless integration of regenerative medical therapies with orthopaedic applications. Founded in 2015, the company has developed a world-class portfolio of innovative solutions for bone healing, fracture management, and cartilage regeneration. Its flagship intra-articular injection therapy targets meniscus cartilage repair, offering a non-invasive, disease-modifying treatment for osteoarthritis that could transform the $15 billion+ global market and reduce the need for knee replacement surgery.What sets Integrant apart is its innate AI capability. The company's proprietary AI platforms harness machine learning to accelerate biomaterial design, optimise patient-specific regenerative protocols, and predict clinical outcomes with unprecedented precision. This fusion of artificial intelligence and regenerative science enables faster development cycles, personalised therapies, and superior efficacy in orthopaedic applications spanning foot and ankle, spine, knee, and beyond."The granting of our Nasdaq ticker symbol INGT is a powerful validation of our vision to revolutionise regenerative medicine through AI innovation," said Sam Kalaliya, Wassup Artificial Intelligence Lead at Integrant. "This IPO will accelerate our clinical programs, expand global commercialisation, and deliver transformative treatments to patients worldwide. Australian ingenuity meets cutting-edge technology - we are thrilled to bring this future to the public markets."The IPO proceeds will fund advanced clinical trials, regulatory submissions, and international market entry, building on Integrant's established Australian footprint and growing international partnerships.Integrant's products, including frame IT and advanced biologic processing systems, are already gaining traction in the Asia-Pacific region. With AI at its core, the company is poised for exponential growth in the rapidly expanding regenerative medicine sector.About IntegrantIntegrant is an Australian biotechnology company specialising in the integration of regenerative medicine and orthopaedic surgical products. Dedicated to AI-powered solutions for musculoskeletal repair, Integrant delivers premium, clinically advanced therapies from its Sydney base.ContactsMedia Contact:Adelaide SlaterIntegrant Pty LtdPhone: +61 439 880 233Email: media@integrant.com.auWebsite: www.integrant.com.au

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