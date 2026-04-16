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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.04.2026 09:22 Uhr
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Kleene.ai Launches KAI Assistant - A Native AI Interface for Its Data and Analytics Platform

70% faster SQL generation. 20+ hours saved per month. Available now for all customers.

LONDON, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kleene.ai, the AI-native data platform for mid-market and enterprise brands, today launched KAI Assistant - enabling data teams and business users to write SQL, debug pipelines, and navigate their data infrastructure using natural language.

As data teams face growing pressure to deliver insights faster with fewer resources, KAI replaces the manual workflow of switching between SQL consoles, logs, documentation, and messaging threads with a single conversational interface inside the platform. It is now enabled for all existing customers.

In early access, teams achieved 70% faster SQL generation and saved over 20 hours per month previously spent on debugging, report building, and query optimisation.

"Data platforms have always demanded technical fluency to extract full value. KAI Assistant changes that," said Ian Liddicoat, CPO at Kleene.ai. "By embedding natural language processing directly into our transform and pipeline layer, we make day-to-day data work accessible to anyone on the team - not just engineers."

What KAI Assistant Does

KAI is powered by Google Gemini via Vertex AI. When data previews are used, all data is converted to synthetic form via AWS Bedrock before any LLM processing - ensuring raw customer data is never exposed.

Capabilities at launch include natural language SQL generation and optimisation, pipeline search and inspection, table schema previews with synthetic data, log-based debugging, and interactive documentation access. Later this year, Kleene.ai will extend KAI to full pipeline creation and natural language querying of its machine-learned models for pricing, forecasting, segmentation, and media optimisation.

Privacy and Security

No raw customer data is sent to any LLM. Kleene.ai does not use customer data to train models. Access is role-aware and gated by user permissions.

Availability

KAI Assistant is available now for all Kleene.ai customers across all plan tiers. To see it in action, visit kleene.ai/ai-data-assistant or book a demo at kleene.ai/talk-to-an-expert.

About Kleene.ai

Kleene.ai is an AI-native data platform for mid-market and enterprise brands including Huel, Bremont, Breast Cancer Now, Prince's Trust, CoinMENA, and Hawkstone Brewery. The platform combines Extract, Load, Transform (ELT) data integration with machine-learning-powered analytics models to help brands make faster, data-driven decisions. Learn more at kleene.ai.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dc0b162a-e631-4f4f-9733-96ded33d39eb



Media Contact: Lidiia Emelianova Head of Marketing, Kleene.ai lidiia.emelianova@kleene.ai

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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