Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 16.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bohrtreffer, Infrastruktur, Finanzierung: Beginnt hier der Weg zur Produktion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.04.2026 09:22 Uhr
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WorldSkills UK: Team UK announced for global 'Skills Olympics' in Shanghai

China to host world's largest international skills competition

LONDON, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- They are the UK's finest young professionals, the future of our workforce, now they stand ready to compete on the world stage in a contest as intense, demanding and prestigious as any global sporting event.

Team UK has been officially announced for WorldSkills Shanghai 2026, the international competition known as the "Skills Olympics," where the world's most talented apprentices and young professionals go head-to-head in a high-stakes battle of skill, precision and innovation.

Selected, mentored and trained by WorldSkills UK, Team UK brings together a group of competitors at the very top of their fields. These individuals are among the most highly skilled young professionals anywhere in the world.

Competing against the best from over 80 countries, Team UK will showcase world-class expertise across a diverse range of disciplines, including renewable energy, 3D games design, car painting, health and social care, chemical laboratory technician, bricklaying and electrical installation. Each competition is a high-performance test of precision and endurance.

WorldSkills is globally recognised as the ultimate benchmark of skills excellence, where nations go head-to-head to prove their ability to power future industries and economic growth. This year's event in Shanghai is expected to attract more than 250,000 visitors, alongside government leaders, global employers and education experts.

Team UK's journey to this moment has been years in the making. Competitors have progressed through rigorous WorldSkills UK regional and national competitions, followed by intensive specialist training both in the UK and internationally. In the final months before Shanghai, Team UK will undergo further high-performance preparation to ensure they are ready to compete at the highest possible level.

Pearson, the lifelong learning company, is the official partner of Team UK for WorldSkills Shanghai 2026.

Ben Blackledge, Chief Executive, WorldSkills UK said: "At a time when employers are sceptical about employing young people Team UK show just how important it is to have young professionals in the workforce. These young technicians have an incredibly valuable mix of world-class technical skills, impressive employability skills and a mindset to succeed. If we are serious about tackling the NEET challenge, we need to get more young people ready for work, and skills competitions are a proven way to improve engagement in training and work readiness."

Freya Thomas Monk, Managing Director of Pearson Qualifications, said: "Every member of Team UK has earned their place through exceptional dedication and commitment to their chosen fields, representing the very best of our nation's talent. WorldSkills Shanghai is an opportunity to celebrate their vocational and technical expertise, and the skill, determination, and ambition it takes to set new benchmarks for excellence on the global stage. Pearson is proud to support Team UK as they take on this extraordinary challenge and inspire future generations to aim high and believe in their potential."

WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 takes place from 22-27 September and will feature around 1500 young people taking part from over 80 countries.

Team UK - WorldSkills Shanghai

SkillTeam UKHometownOrganisationTraining
Manager
3D Digital Game
Art		Logan Cook
(Holds BTEC
qualification)		Newport, WalesColeg Gwent
(Training
Provider)		Paul Browne,
Cheshire
College -
South and
West
Additive
Manufacturing		Oliver Coombs
(Apprentice,
holds BTEC
qualification)		BathBath College
(Training
Provider)

BIMTek
(Employer)		Bryn Jones,
Grwp
Llandrillo
Menai
Aircraft
Maintenance		Elyot Harmston
(Apprentice,
holds BTEC
qualification)		Biggleswade,
Bedfordshire		The
Shuttleworth
Collection
(Employer)		James
Callaghan,
Royal Navy
Autobody RepairJoe Wilton
(Apprentice,
holds BTEC
qualification)		Ballymena,
Northern
Ireland		Riverpark
Training
(Training
Provider)

SDM Paintwork
(Employer)		James Bown,
self-employed
Beauty TherapyNeve DunnSouth ShieldsTyne Coast
College (Training
Provider)		Hayley
Huxtable,
Beauty
Therapy
Consultant
BricklayingJoseph Shingler
(Apprentice)		ShrewsburyShrewsbury
College (Training
Provider)

The Shingler
Group
(Employer)		Stephen
Chapman,
Southern
Regional
College
Cabinet MakingStanley
Mackintosh
(Apprentice)		NorwichRycotewood
College (Training
Provider)

Bill Cleyndert
and Company
(Employer)		Christian
Notley MBE,
WorldSkills UK
Car PaintingOisin McKerrLurgan,
Northern
Ireland		Southern
Regional College
(Training
Provider)

Porters Body
Shop (Employer)		Richard
Wheeler,
Coleg Gwent
Chemical
Laboratory
Technician		Ruth Douglas
(Apprentice)		Banbridge,
Northern
Ireland		Southern
Regional College
(Training
Provider)

Almac
(Employer)		Michael
Hughes,
University of
Manchester

Deirdre
Murray,
Southern
Regional
College
CNC MillingTomas Ankers
(Apprentice,
holds BTEC
qualification)		Wrexham,
Wales		Coleg Cambria
(Training
Provider)

Electroimpact
(Employer)		Adam Youens,
Coleg Cambria
Electrical
Installation		Jonathan Gough
(Completed
apprenticeship,
holds BTEC
qualification)		Waringstown,
Northern
Ireland		Southern
Regional College
(Training
Provider)

Self-Employed		Mitchel Smith,
NICEIC
HairdressingKatie Sime
(Apprentice)		Forest of Dean,
Gloucestershire		Reds Hair
Company
(Training
Provider and
Employer)		Linzi Weare,
Reds Hair
Company
Health and Social
Care		Grace LongdenMacclesfield,
Cheshire		Macclesfield
College (Training
Provider)

Keele University
(Training
Provider)

Sau Man Li, JS
Consultants
Industry 4.0





Industry 4.0		Caolan McCartan
(Completed
apprenticeship)



Patrick Sheerin
(Completed
apprenticeship)



Newry,
Northern
Ireland



Portadown,
Northern
Ireland		Southern
Regional College
(Training
Provider)

Southern
Regional College
(Training
Provider)

A J Power
(Employer)

Marcin
Regulski,
Wago UK &
Ireland

Marcin
Regulski,
Wago UK &
Ireland
IT Network
Systems
Administration		Charlie PriestleyAberdeen,
Scotland		North East
Scotland
College (Training
Provider and
Employer)

Robert Gordon
University
(Training
Provider)		Nitheesh
Kaliyamurthy,
University of
Wales Trinity
Saint David
JoineryJamie Matthews
(Apprentice)		Ballyclare,
Northern
Ireland		Northern
Regional College
(Training
Provider)

Mivan
(Employer)		Andrew
Pengelly, self-
employed
Mechanical
Engineering CAD		Stuart LyonsLanark,
Scotland		New College
Lanarkshire
(Training
Provider)

Glacier Energy
(Employer)

Andrew Beel,
Howden
MechatronicsEmily Bettridge
(Apprentice)





Liz Hopkinson
(Apprentice)		Nottingham





Alfreton,
Derbyshire



Toyota
Manufacturing
UK (Training
Provider and
Employer)

Toyota
Manufacturing
UK (Training
Provider and
Employer)

Calum Knott,
Didactic
Services Ltd
Painting and
Decorating		Shelby Fitzakerly
(Apprentice)		Accrington,
Lancashire		Accrington and
Rossendale
College (Training
Provider)

SPAIN Building
and
Maintenance
(Employer)		Mike Swan,
Dundee and
Angus College
Plumbing and
Heating		Andrew McCann
(Completed
apprenticeship)		Aughnacloy,
Northern
Ireland		South West
College (Training
Provider and
Employer)

AMC Plumbing
and Heating
Services
(Employer)		Ronnie Ferris,
self-employed
Refrigeration &
Air Conditioning		Samuel JonesAshton, WiganPRTC Burnley
(Training
Provider)

Industrial
Cooling
Equipment Ltd
(Employer)		Mark Forsyth,
Coriolis
International
Renewable
Energy		Madeleine
Warburton
(Apprentice)		Ashby-de-la-
Zouch,
Leicestershire		Grwp Coleg
Menai (Training
Provider)

RWE (Employer)		Chris Turnbull,
Didactic
Services Ltd
Restaurant
Services		Yuliia BatrakLlandudno,
Wales		Grwp Llandrillo
Menai (Training
Provider)

St George's
Hotel		Dr Shyam
Patiar, self-
employed

Ian Whitaker,
Bean 2 Work
CIC
Web
Technologies		Finn Gallagher
(holds a BTEC
qualification)		Cardiff, WalesCardiff
University		Val Adamescu,
University of
Portsmouth


A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8bd1692f-a7c3-4f62-9870-11c783fcd47c



Further information from Dan Kirkby: dan@dkpr.co.uk

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.