WorldSkills UK: Team UK announced for global 'Skills Olympics' in Shanghai

China to host world's largest international skills competition
LONDON, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- They are the UK's finest young professionals, the future of our workforce, now they stand ready to compete on the world stage in a contest as intense, demanding and prestigious as any global sporting event.
Team UK has been officially announced for WorldSkills Shanghai 2026, the international competition known as the "Skills Olympics," where the world's most talented apprentices and young professionals go head-to-head in a high-stakes battle of skill, precision and innovation.
Selected, mentored and trained by WorldSkills UK, Team UK brings together a group of competitors at the very top of their fields. These individuals are among the most highly skilled young professionals anywhere in the world.
Competing against the best from over 80 countries, Team UK will showcase world-class expertise across a diverse range of disciplines, including renewable energy, 3D games design, car painting, health and social care, chemical laboratory technician, bricklaying and electrical installation. Each competition is a high-performance test of precision and endurance.
WorldSkills is globally recognised as the ultimate benchmark of skills excellence, where nations go head-to-head to prove their ability to power future industries and economic growth. This year's event in Shanghai is expected to attract more than 250,000 visitors, alongside government leaders, global employers and education experts.
Team UK's journey to this moment has been years in the making. Competitors have progressed through rigorous WorldSkills UK regional and national competitions, followed by intensive specialist training both in the UK and internationally. In the final months before Shanghai, Team UK will undergo further high-performance preparation to ensure they are ready to compete at the highest possible level.
Pearson, the lifelong learning company, is the official partner of Team UK for WorldSkills Shanghai 2026.
Ben Blackledge, Chief Executive, WorldSkills UK said: "At a time when employers are sceptical about employing young people Team UK show just how important it is to have young professionals in the workforce. These young technicians have an incredibly valuable mix of world-class technical skills, impressive employability skills and a mindset to succeed. If we are serious about tackling the NEET challenge, we need to get more young people ready for work, and skills competitions are a proven way to improve engagement in training and work readiness."
Freya Thomas Monk, Managing Director of Pearson Qualifications, said: "Every member of Team UK has earned their place through exceptional dedication and commitment to their chosen fields, representing the very best of our nation's talent. WorldSkills Shanghai is an opportunity to celebrate their vocational and technical expertise, and the skill, determination, and ambition it takes to set new benchmarks for excellence on the global stage. Pearson is proud to support Team UK as they take on this extraordinary challenge and inspire future generations to aim high and believe in their potential."
WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 takes place from 22-27 September and will feature around 1500 young people taking part from over 80 countries.
Team UK - WorldSkills Shanghai
|Skill
|Team UK
|Hometown
|Organisation
|Training
Manager
|3D Digital Game
Art
|Logan Cook
(Holds BTEC
qualification)
|Newport, Wales
|Coleg Gwent
(Training
Provider)
|Paul Browne,
Cheshire
College -
South and
West
|Additive
Manufacturing
|Oliver Coombs
(Apprentice,
holds BTEC
qualification)
|Bath
|Bath College
(Training
Provider)
BIMTek
(Employer)
|Bryn Jones,
Grwp
Llandrillo
Menai
|Aircraft
Maintenance
|Elyot Harmston
(Apprentice,
holds BTEC
qualification)
|Biggleswade,
Bedfordshire
|The
Shuttleworth
Collection
(Employer)
|James
Callaghan,
Royal Navy
|Autobody Repair
|Joe Wilton
(Apprentice,
holds BTEC
qualification)
|Ballymena,
Northern
Ireland
|Riverpark
Training
(Training
Provider)
SDM Paintwork
(Employer)
|James Bown,
self-employed
|Beauty Therapy
|Neve Dunn
|South Shields
|Tyne Coast
College (Training
Provider)
|Hayley
Huxtable,
Beauty
Therapy
Consultant
|Bricklaying
|Joseph Shingler
(Apprentice)
|Shrewsbury
|Shrewsbury
College (Training
Provider)
The Shingler
Group
(Employer)
|Stephen
Chapman,
Southern
Regional
College
|Cabinet Making
|Stanley
Mackintosh
(Apprentice)
|Norwich
|Rycotewood
College (Training
Provider)
Bill Cleyndert
and Company
(Employer)
|Christian
Notley MBE,
WorldSkills UK
|Car Painting
|Oisin McKerr
|Lurgan,
Northern
Ireland
|Southern
Regional College
(Training
Provider)
Porters Body
Shop (Employer)
|Richard
Wheeler,
Coleg Gwent
|Chemical
Laboratory
Technician
|Ruth Douglas
(Apprentice)
|Banbridge,
Northern
Ireland
|Southern
Regional College
(Training
Provider)
Almac
(Employer)
|Michael
Hughes,
University of
Manchester
Deirdre
Murray,
Southern
Regional
College
|CNC Milling
|Tomas Ankers
(Apprentice,
holds BTEC
qualification)
|Wrexham,
Wales
|Coleg Cambria
(Training
Provider)
Electroimpact
(Employer)
|Adam Youens,
Coleg Cambria
|Electrical
Installation
|Jonathan Gough
(Completed
apprenticeship,
holds BTEC
qualification)
|Waringstown,
Northern
Ireland
|Southern
Regional College
(Training
Provider)
Self-Employed
|Mitchel Smith,
NICEIC
|Hairdressing
|Katie Sime
(Apprentice)
|Forest of Dean,
Gloucestershire
|Reds Hair
Company
(Training
Provider and
Employer)
|Linzi Weare,
Reds Hair
Company
|Health and Social
Care
|Grace Longden
|Macclesfield,
Cheshire
|Macclesfield
College (Training
Provider)
Keele University
(Training
Provider)
|Sau Man Li, JS
Consultants
|Industry 4.0
Industry 4.0
|Caolan McCartan
(Completed
apprenticeship)
Patrick Sheerin
(Completed
apprenticeship)
|Newry,
Northern
Ireland
Portadown,
Northern
Ireland
|Southern
Regional College
(Training
Provider)
Southern
Regional College
(Training
Provider)
A J Power
(Employer)
|Marcin
Regulski,
Wago UK &
Ireland
Marcin
Regulski,
Wago UK &
Ireland
|IT Network
Systems
Administration
|Charlie Priestley
|Aberdeen,
Scotland
|North East
Scotland
College (Training
Provider and
Employer)
Robert Gordon
University
(Training
Provider)
|Nitheesh
Kaliyamurthy,
University of
Wales Trinity
Saint David
|Joinery
|Jamie Matthews
(Apprentice)
|Ballyclare,
Northern
Ireland
|Northern
Regional College
(Training
Provider)
Mivan
(Employer)
|Andrew
Pengelly, self-
employed
|Mechanical
Engineering CAD
|Stuart Lyons
|Lanark,
Scotland
|New College
Lanarkshire
(Training
Provider)
Glacier Energy
(Employer)
|Andrew Beel,
Howden
|Mechatronics
|Emily Bettridge
(Apprentice)
Liz Hopkinson
(Apprentice)
|Nottingham
Alfreton,
Derbyshire
|Toyota
Manufacturing
UK (Training
Provider and
Employer)
Toyota
Manufacturing
UK (Training
Provider and
Employer)
|Calum Knott,
Didactic
Services Ltd
|Painting and
Decorating
|Shelby Fitzakerly
(Apprentice)
|Accrington,
Lancashire
|Accrington and
Rossendale
College (Training
Provider)
SPAIN Building
and
Maintenance
(Employer)
|Mike Swan,
Dundee and
Angus College
|Plumbing and
Heating
|Andrew McCann
(Completed
apprenticeship)
|Aughnacloy,
Northern
Ireland
|South West
College (Training
Provider and
Employer)
AMC Plumbing
and Heating
Services
(Employer)
|Ronnie Ferris,
self-employed
|Refrigeration &
Air Conditioning
|Samuel Jones
|Ashton, Wigan
|PRTC Burnley
(Training
Provider)
Industrial
Cooling
Equipment Ltd
(Employer)
|Mark Forsyth,
Coriolis
International
|Renewable
Energy
|Madeleine
Warburton
(Apprentice)
|Ashby-de-la-
Zouch,
Leicestershire
|Grwp Coleg
Menai (Training
Provider)
RWE (Employer)
|Chris Turnbull,
Didactic
Services Ltd
|Restaurant
Services
|Yuliia Batrak
|Llandudno,
Wales
|Grwp Llandrillo
Menai (Training
Provider)
St George's
Hotel
|Dr Shyam
Patiar, self-
employed
Ian Whitaker,
Bean 2 Work
CIC
|Web
Technologies
|Finn Gallagher
(holds a BTEC
qualification)
|Cardiff, Wales
|Cardiff
University
|Val Adamescu,
University of
Portsmouth
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8bd1692f-a7c3-4f62-9870-11c783fcd47c
Further information from Dan Kirkby: dan@dkpr.co.uk