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WKN: 924536 | ISIN: US5412091028 | Ticker-Symbol:
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.04.2026 20:00 Uhr
22 Leser
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Logansport Financial Corp. Reports Net Earnings for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2026

LOGANSPORT, Indiana, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp., (OTCBB, LOGN), parent company of Logansport Savings Bank, reported net earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 of $542,000 or $0.88 per diluted share, compared to earnings in 2025 of $377,000 or $0.61 per diluted share. The Dividends paid to shareholders were $0.45 per share in the first quarter of 2026.

Total loans were $180.8 million on March 31, 2026 compared to loans in 2025 of $172.3 million. Deposits were $247.1 million on March 31, 2026 compared to deposits in 2025 of $229.5 million. Total assets on March 31, 2026 were $285.8 million compared to assets in 2025 of $266.2 million.

The statements contained in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involves a number of risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause results to differ materially from the objectives and estimates expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the financial condition of issuers of the Company's investments and borrowers, changes in economic conditions in the Company's market area, changes in policies of regulatory agencies, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the Company's market area, changes in the position of banking regulators on the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses, and competition, all or some of which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. These factors should be considered in evaluation of any forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Contact: Kristie Richey
Chief Financial Officer
Phone-574-722-3855
Fax-574-722-3857

Logansport Financial Corp.
Selected Financial Data
(Dollars in thousands except for share data)
3/31/2026
 3/31/2025
Total Assets - 285,786 - 266,202
Loans receivable, net 180,843 172,300
Allowance for loan losses 1,182 1,947
Cash and cash equivalents 23,872 21,367
Securities available for sale 55,987 53,820
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,150 3,150
Deposits 247,100 229,461
FHLB borrowings and note payable 15,000 15,000
Shareholders' equity 22,767 20,843
Shares Issued and Outstanding 615,030 613,153
Nonperforming loans 4,237 3,106
Real Estate Owned - -
Three months ended 3/31
2026 2025
Interest income - 3,601 - 3,442
Interest expense 1,379 1,520
Net interest income 2,222 1,922
Provision for loan losses (131- -
Net interest income after provision 2,353 1,922
Gain on sale of loans 49 53
Other income 162 190
General, admin. & other expense 1,942 1,756
Earnings before income taxes 622 409
Income tax expense 80 32
Net earnings - 542 - 377
Earnings per share - 0.88 - 0.61
Weighted avg. shares o/s-diluted 615,030 613,153

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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