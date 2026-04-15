Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 16.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bohrtreffer, Infrastruktur, Finanzierung: Beginnt hier der Weg zur Produktion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QNK3 | ISIN: US25432X1028 | Ticker-Symbol: 0NW
Frankfurt
16.04.26 | 09:55
29,200 Euro
-2,67 % -0,800
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.04.2026 19:36 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.: Dime Announces Appointment of Meyer Eichler as Executive Vice President, Managing Executive Director

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime today announced that Meyer Eichler has joined the Bank as Executive Vice President, Managing Executive Director. In this role, Mr. Eichler will be responsible for expanding Dime's presence within the Orthodox Jewish community across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Lakewood, New Jersey, and other key markets with a significant Orthodox Jewish population.

Mr. Eichler most recently served as Executive Vice President, Head of Community Markets at Flagstar Bank. Prior to Flagstar, he spent approximately 13 years with Signature Bank and was a founder and Vice Chairman of Liberty Pointe Bank.

Cora Licht, who has been a key member of Mr. Eichler's team for many years, has been appointed Managing Director, Senior Vice President at Dime.

"We are excited to welcome a banker of Meyer's caliber and stature to Dime," said Stuart H. Lubow, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dime. "Meyer has an outstanding track record and reputation and will be a significant asset to Dime across our business lines and geographies, including our efforts to deepen relationships within the Orthodox Jewish community. In addition to growing our deposit franchise, Meyer will partner with our commercial bankers to further build Dime's presence in sectors with a strong Orthodox Jewish footprint, including healthcare, real estate, retail and wholesale trade, and education."

"My team, which has been serving our valued clients for decades, is very excited to join Dime Commercial Bank," said Meyer Eichler. "We were attracted to Dime's vision for growth and its longstanding commitment to serving the community."

ABOUT DIME

Dime is a New York State-charted trust company with approximately $15 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share on Greater Long Island (1)-

Investor Relations Contact:
Avinash Reddy
Senior Executive Vice President - Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 718-782-6200; Ext. 5909
Email: avinash.reddy@dime.com

¹ Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for commercial banks with less than $20 billion in assets.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.