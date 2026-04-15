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WKN: A41MGV | ISIN: AU0000421851 | Ticker-Symbol: DML2
Tradegate
16.04.26 | 09:59
5,450 Euro
+1,87 % +0,100
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ELEVRA LITHIUM LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELEVRA LITHIUM LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,4455,61010:50
5,4455,59010:50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.04.2026 22:18 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Elevra Lithium Limited: Elevra Lithium March 2026 Quarterly Report Advisory

BRISBANE, Australia, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American lithium producer Elevra Lithium Limited (ASX:ELV; NASDAQ:ELVR; OTC:SYAXF) ("Elevra" or "Company") advises that the Company's March 2026 Quarterly Activities Report is scheduled for release on Thursday, 23 April 2026.

The Company will host an investor webcast covering the March 2026 Quarterly results commencing at 9:30am AEST on Thursday 23 April 2026 (being 7:30pm on Wednesday 22 April ET).

Retail shareholders and investors are invited to listen via a webcast service. To listen live, please click on the link below and register your details: https://webcast.openbriefing.com/elv-qtr3-2026/.

Written questions may be submitted via the webcast platform. A direct link is also available from the Elevra website: https://elevra.com.

This link will also provide access to the archive version that will be available approximately two hours after completion of the webcast. Please note that it is best to log on at least five minutes before the scheduled commencement time to ensure that you are registered in time for the call.

Announcement authorised for release by Elevra's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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