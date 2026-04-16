Five Star Bank expands to Southern California, adds five key hires to support strategic growth

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Star Bancorp (Nasdaq: FSBC) ("Five Star" or the "Company"), a holding company that operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank, today announced the expansion of its business in Southern California with the addition of five team members.

The Greater Los Angeles Area is home to a large concentration of middle-market businesses, presenting an ideal opportunity for Five Star Bank to expand its high-tech, high-touch concierge services. To lead this effort and demonstrate the level of service it is known for, the community bank strategically hired seasoned, local business development and relationship management professionals who are embedded in the communities they serve.

Five Star Bank's expanded market presence across Southern California builds on its existing administrative office in Newport Beach, with plans to open an additional office in the region later this year. The expansion will focus on key markets in the Greater Los Angeles Area. Five Star Bank specializes in commercial banking and recognizes entrepreneurs are the foundation of a strong and growing economy. The bank serves a wide range of businesses, including commercial real estate and construction, non-profit and faith-based organizations, private enterprises, practice and professional services, government, healthcare, food, agribusiness and diversified industries, venture banking, and more.

"This expansion reflects the strength of Five Star Bank and our commitment to bringing concierge banking services to clients who desire direct access to a banker who is a client advocate and community champion," said James Beckwith, President and CEO of Five Star Bank. "We continue to invest in experienced bankers who are deeply rooted in their communities and who bring a proven ability to serve middle-market businesses. This new team embodies our belief that growth is driven by people ready to serve others."

New hires include:

Rolland P. Mattoon joins as SVP / Regional Managing Director. He brings more than 25 years of experience in commercial banking with a strong focus on delivering comprehensive, tailored banking solutions to middle-market enterprises through a hands-on, high-performing team. Over his career, Mattoon served as Group Director - Senior Vice President at Flagstar Private Bank. He has also served at other large financial institutions in the roles of Commercial Bank, Vice President, Senior Premier Client Manager, and Director, Head of Business Banking. His expertise spans credit analysis, risk management, relationship development, wealth management, and sales leadership.





joins as SVP / Regional Managing Director. He brings more than 25 years of experience in commercial banking with a strong focus on delivering comprehensive, tailored banking solutions to middle-market enterprises through a hands-on, high-performing team. Over his career, Mattoon served as Group Director - Senior Vice President at Flagstar Private Bank. He has also served at other large financial institutions in the roles of Commercial Bank, Vice President, Senior Premier Client Manager, and Director, Head of Business Banking. His expertise spans credit analysis, risk management, relationship development, wealth management, and sales leadership. Ryan W. Shannon joins as SVP / Regional Managing Director. Prior to joining Five Star Bank, Shannon served as Group Director - Senior Vice President at Flagstar Private Bank and Commercial Bank and has held positions including multiple vice president roles. Throughout his over 20-year banking career, Shannon has made significant contributions, growing market share in emerging territories and building successful business portfolios in established community markets. He has extensive experience building strong community-based commercial banking teams and driving performance. Shannon is known for his consultative, community-based approach, partnering closely with business owners to deliver strategic guidance across deposit, treasury, payment, and financing needs.





joins as SVP / Regional Managing Director. Prior to joining Five Star Bank, Shannon served as Group Director - Senior Vice President at Flagstar Private Bank and Commercial Bank and has held positions including multiple vice president roles. Throughout his over 20-year banking career, Shannon has made significant contributions, growing market share in emerging territories and building successful business portfolios in established community markets. He has extensive experience building strong community-based commercial banking teams and driving performance. Shannon is known for his consultative, community-based approach, partnering closely with business owners to deliver strategic guidance across deposit, treasury, payment, and financing needs. Kristina Colin joins as VP / Director. With over 20 years of financial services experience, Colin has deep expertise in middle-market relationship management, commercial lending, deposit growth, and treasury management. Most recently, she served as Associate Group Director at Flagstar Private Bank. Colin has a proven track record of building long-term client relationships while driving profitable portfolio growth through consultative financial solutions and strategic business development.





joins as VP / Director. With over 20 years of financial services experience, Colin has deep expertise in middle-market relationship management, commercial lending, deposit growth, and treasury management. Most recently, she served as Associate Group Director at Flagstar Private Bank. Colin has a proven track record of building long-term client relationships while driving profitable portfolio growth through consultative financial solutions and strategic business development. Scott Cook joins as VP / Director. Before coming to Five Star Bank, he was Vice President and Associate Group Director at Flagstar Private Bank. With a career spanning 15 years, Cook has demonstrated invaluable expertise in commercial banking, advising middle-market companies on credit, treasury, and capital solutions, while building strong client relationships and mentoring high-performing teams.





joins as VP / Director. Before coming to Five Star Bank, he was Vice President and Associate Group Director at Flagstar Private Bank. With a career spanning 15 years, Cook has demonstrated invaluable expertise in commercial banking, advising middle-market companies on credit, treasury, and capital solutions, while building strong client relationships and mentoring high-performing teams. Ritu Singh joins as VP / Senior Relationship Manager. Singh is a results-driven banking professional known for integrating client service excellence with operational precision across the full relationship lifecycle, including onboarding, treasury coordination, credit support, compliance, and post-close servicing. She most recently served as Vice President and Relationship Manager at Flagstar Private Bank. Recognized for her high-touch, relationship-driven approach, Singh excels at building trusted partnerships, resolving complex client needs, streamlining processes to enhance client satisfaction, and delivering sustainable growth while maintaining rigorous risk and regulatory standards.



"We're expanding in the Southern California market with an established team focused on building strong client relationships," said DJ Kurtze, Five Star Bank's Executive Vice President / San Francisco Bay Area President. "By strategically combining local market expertise with Five Star's high-touch, concierge service, we're well-positioned to quickly deliver value and enhance our reputation as a trusted banking partner across the region."

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. Five Star Bancorp operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. The bank has nine branches in Northern California. For more information, visit https://www.fivestarbank.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent plans, estimates, objectives, goals, guidelines, expectations, intentions, projections, and statements of the Company's beliefs concerning future events, business plans, objectives, expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based. Forward-looking statements include without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance, or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as "may," "could," "should," "will," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "aim," "intend," "plan," or words or phases of similar meaning. The Company cautions that the forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond the Company's control. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions (some of which may be beyond the Company's control) and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which change over time, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict their occurrence or how they will affect the Company. If one or more of the factors affecting the Company's forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, then the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release. Therefore, the Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking information and statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 under the section entitled "Risk Factors," and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

The Company disclaims any duty to revise or update the forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking statements, except as specifically required by law.

Investor Contact

Heather C. Luck, Chief Financial Officer

Five Star Bancorp

(916) 626-5008

hluck@fivestarbank.com