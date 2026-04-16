Planisware - Strong start of the year with Q1 2026 revenue up +13.6% in constant currencies

Strong start of the year with Q1 2026 revenue

up +13.6% in constant currencies

Revenue reaching € 51.0 million; +13.6% in constant currencies, in line with FY planned trajectory

Solid commercial traction with existing clients and prospects with strong demand for advanced solutions providing visibility and agility

2026 objectives confirmed: Low double-digit revenue growth in constant currencies c. 37% adjusted EBITDA margin c. 80% Cash Conversion Rate



Paris, France, April 16, 2026 - Planisware, a leading provider of B2B AI-powered SaaS platforms serving the rapidly growing Project Economy, announces today its Q1 2026 revenue. Up by +7.4% in current currencies, revenue amounted to € 51.0 million, mainly led by the continued success of the Group's market-leading SaaS platform and the implementation of recently signed new contracts. In constant currencies, revenue growth reached +13.6% (€+5.1 million), in line with the planned trajectory to achieve a low double-digit revenue growth in constant currencies in 2026.

Loïc Sautour, CEO of Planisware, commented: "Q1 2026 marks a further step in our growth acceleration, building on the strong commercial momentum we experienced at the end of 2025. This quarter, we channeled the operational energy generated by a high volume of recent contract signings into fast, high-quality implementations, driving strong growth in implementation revenue and a renewed acceleration of our SaaS & hosting activity. At Group level, this confirms the continuation of the acceleration trajectory we initiated after the low point of Q2 2025.

Supported by the strong demand for advanced solutions providing visibility and agility, our sales teams remained highly active throughout the quarter, securing new contracts and advancing conversations with both existing clients and new prospects. The introduction of our latest AI-powered capabilities available across Planisware's unified platform is generating tangible interest and reinforcing our competitive differentiation in every sales cycle.

We operate in a global environment that remains uncertain, especially with US dynamics very difficult to anticipate. As always, we are relying on our resilient, recurring revenue model and executing with discipline across our strategic priorities: geographical expansion, continuous innovation, and financial rigor.

Against this backdrop, we confirm our low double-digit constant currency revenue growth objective for 2026 and remain equally committed to sustaining our strong profitability profile and best-in-class cash conversion, while continuing to invest for the long term.-

Q1 2026 revenue by revenue stream

In € million Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Variation

YoY Variation

in cc- Recurring revenue 46.3 43.9 +5.5% +11.5% SaaS & Hosting 25.9 22.7 +13.9% +20.5% Annual licenses - - N/A N/A Evolutive support 13.1 13.2 -1.0% +4.8% Subscription support 2.7 3.0 -12.3% -5.0% Maintenance 4.7 4.9 -5.1% -1.5% Non-recurring revenue 4.7 3.6 +30.1% +38.4% Perpetual licenses 0.4 0.8 -49.4% -49.1% Implementation & others non-recurring 4.3 2.8 +54.1% +64.8% Total revenue 51.0 47.5 +7.4% +13.6%

* Revenue evolution in constant currencies, i.e. at Q1 2025 average exchange rates

Reaching € 51.0 million in Q1 2026, revenue was up +7.4% in current currencies and +13.6% in constant currencies. The exchange rates effect mostly related to the depreciation of the US dollar as well as, to a lesser extent, the Japanese yen, versus the euro. In order to reflect the underlying performance of the Company independently from exchange rate fluctuations, the following analysis refers to revenue evolution in constant currencies, applying Q1 2025 average exchange rates to Q1 2026 revenue figures, unless expressly stated otherwise.

Recurring revenue

Representing 91% of Q1 2026 total revenue versus 92% in Q1 2025, recurring revenue reached € 46.3 million, up +11.5%. Circa 60% of the growth came from new customers (i.e. contributing to revenue from less than 12 months) while expansion of historical customers continued to be a strong contributor to revenue growth, representing circa 40% of recurring revenue growth in Q1 2026.

Revenue increase was led by +13.2% growth of Planisware's SaaS model (i.e. SaaS & Hosting, and Evolutive & Subscription support) and in particular by the reacceleration of SaaS & Hosting revenue evolution towards historical levels with a solid +20.5% increase posted in Q1 2026.

Revenue of support activities (Evolutive & Subscription support), intrinsically related to Planisware's SaaS offering, grew by +3.0% only as the Group focused in Q1 on delivering the initial implementation of new logos and allocated support resources to that end.

Maintenance revenue was down -1.5% in the context of the Group's shift from its prior Perpetual license model to a SaaS model.

Non-recurring revenue

Non-recurring revenue significantly grew year-on-year (+38.4%) with a contrasted trend between Perpetual licenses down by -49.1% on the back of the Group's shift to SaaS and Implementation strongly up by +64.8% driven by the implementation of recent new logos onboarding.

2026 objectives confirmed

Considering the strong start of the year, the continued strong commercial momentum, and a solid commercial pipeline on one hand, and a global environment particularly volatile and uncertain on the other hand, Planisware confirms all its 2026 objectives:

Low double-digit revenue growth in constant currencies

c. 37% adjusted EBITDA margin

c. 80% Cash Conversion Rate*





Appendices

Investors & Analysts conference call

Planisware's management team will host an international conference call on April 16, 2026 at 8:00am CET to detail Q1 2026 performance and key achievements, as well as FY 2026 perspectives, by means of a presentation followed by a Q&A session. The webcast and its subsequent replay will be available on planisware.com.

Upcoming event

June 17, 2026: 2026 General Meeting of Shareholders

July 30, 2026: H1 2026 results publication

October 23, 2026: Q3 2026 revenue publication





Contact

Investor Relations Media Benoit d'Amécourt Brunswick Group

Hugues Boëton / Tristan Roquet Montégon benoit.damecourt@planisware.com planisware@brunswickgroup.com +33 6 75 51 41 47 +33 6 79 99 27 15 / +33 6 37 00 52 57

About Planisware

Planisware is a leading business-to-business ("B2B") provider of AI-powered Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") platforms serving the rapidly growing Project Economy. Planisware's mission is to provide solutions that help organizations transform how they strategize, plan and deliver their projects, project portfolios, programs and products.

With circa 850 employees across 20 offices, Planisware operates at significant scale serving around 650 organizational clients in a wide range of verticals and functions across more than 35 countries worldwide. Planisware's clients include large international companies, medium-sized businesses and public sector entities.

Planisware is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Compartment A, ISIN code FR001400PFU4, ticker symbol "PLNW").

For more information, visit: https://planisware.com/ and connect with Planisware on LinkedIn



Disclaimer

Forward-looking statements

This document contains statements regarding the prospects and growth strategies of Planisware. These statements are sometimes identified by the use of the future or conditional tense, or by the use of forward-looking terms such as "considers", "envisages", "believes", "aims", "expects", "intends", "should", "anticipates", "estimates", "thinks", "wishes" and "might", or, if applicable, the negative form of such terms and similar expressions or similar terminology. Such information is not historical in nature and should not be interpreted as a guarantee of future performance. Such information is based on data, assumptions, and estimates that Planisware considers reasonable. Such information is subject to change or modification based on uncertainties in the economic, financial, competitive or regulatory environments.

This information includes statements relating to Planisware's intentions, estimates and targets with respect to its markets, strategies, growth, results of operations, financial situation and liquidity. Planisware's forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document. Absent any applicable legal or regulatory requirements, Planisware expressly disclaims any obligation to release any updates to any forward-looking statements contained in this document to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances, on which any forward-looking statement contained in this document is based. Planisware operates in a competitive and rapidly evolving environment; it is therefore unable to anticipate all risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the occurrence of a risk or combination of risks could have significantly different results from those set out in any forward-looking statements, it being noted that such forward-looking statements do not constitute a guarantee of actual results.

Rounded figures

Certain numerical figures and data presented in this document (including financial data presented in millions or thousands and certain percentages) have been subject to rounding adjustments and, as a result, the corresponding totals in this document may vary slightly from the actual arithmetic totals of such information.

Variation in constant currencies

Variations in constant currencies represent figures based on constant exchange rates using as a base those used in the prior year. As a result, such figures may vary slightly from actual results based on current exchange rates.

Non-IFRS measures

This document includes certain unaudited measures and ratios that the Group uses to measure financial or non-financial performance (the "non-IFRS measures"), such as "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA margin", "Adjusted Free Cash Flow", "cash conversion rate", and "Net cash position". Non-IFRS financial information may exclude certain items contained in the nearest IFRS financial measure or include certain non-IFRS components. Readers should not consider items which are not recognized measurements under IFRS as alternatives to the applicable measurements under IFRS. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and readers should not treat them as substitutes for IFRS measures. In particular, readers should not consider such measurements of the Group's financial performance or liquidity as an alternative to profit for the period, operating income or other performance measures derived in accordance with IFRS or as an alternative to cash flow from (used in) operating activities as a measurement of the Group's liquidity. Other companies with activities similar to or different from those of the Group could calculate non-IFRS measures differently from the calculations adopted by the Group.

Main non-IFRS measures used by the Group and potentially included in this document are defined as follows: