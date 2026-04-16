Anatomage Inc.: Anatomage Brings Anatomage Theater to the UK with First Installation at Manchester Metropolitan University

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anatomage Inc., a leader in advanced education technology , has announced the UK's first installation of its Anatomage Theater at Manchester Metropolitan University, introducing a new standard for medical and science education. The full-room experience, powered by an array of high-resolution LED displays, enables students to explore real-world clinical scenarios and dynamic scientific environments at an unprecedented scale. The installation marks a significant advancement in delivering technology-driven learning for the next generation of students.

The Anatomage Theater is a one-of-a-kind educational platform that combines advanced display technology with Anatomage-developed software, delivering highly realistic and immersive learning experiences. At its core is a fully voice-interactive system, allowing users to engage naturally with realistic AI-driven patients, eliminating the need for keyboards or touchscreens. These patients come with clinically accurate vital signs, lab reports, and Anatomage's real medical imaging data, enabling learners to assess and practice realistic intervention in a virtual hospital setting, replacing the need for actors in simulation centers. With a library of hundreds of cases representing common clinical scenarios, the system supports scalable, interactive training alongside immersive science simulations and real human anatomy exploration.

Developed from over 20 years of Anatomage's expertise in 3D medical and scientific content, the Anatomage Theater reflects the company's continued focus on advancing experiential education. As the visionary behind the Anatomage Table , the world's first life-size virtual dissection table, Anatomage brings unmatched experience in leveraging cutting-edge technology to improve understanding and outcomes in medical and science learning.

As educators seek to deepen student engagement and improve comprehension of complex concepts, new approaches are required to bridge the gap between theory and real-world application. The Anatomage Theater introduces a virtual hospital and science simulation environment that redefines how clinical education, medical training, and scientific exploration are delivered, providing a low-risk, high-fidelity experience that supports everything from high school and undergraduate instruction to hospital-based professional training and simulation center enhancement.

Manchester Metropolitan University has a long history of driving innovation in education and research, combining state-of-the-art facilities with pioneering teaching approaches. The Anatomage Theater, installed in the Faculty of Science and Engineering's Dalton Building, reflects the university's commitment to advancing teaching and student experiences while providing an unparalleled platform for exploring clinical scenarios, real human anatomy, and interactive scientific environments. This milestone underscores their dedication to preparing students for success in both academic and professional pathways.

"Thanks to a £1.27 million grant from the Office for Students, we have significantly expanded our range of Anatomage products with their new Anatomage Theater as a centre piece," shared Dr. G. H. Evans, Head of Department of Life Sciences at Manchester Metropolitan University. "We are extremely proud to be the first institution to install this exciting technology and make it available to our students studying Life Science, Biological Science, Nursing and Health Professions among others. This will provide our students with access to cutting edge technology that will enhance their learning, experience and graduate prospects. We also look forward to continuing our partnership with Anatomage by contributing to development of content on the Anatomage Theater."

As Anatomage continues to expand this platform, the company is poised to further integrate virtual hospital training and science simulation into academic and professional environments, redefining how medical and science education is taught and experienced.

About Anatomage

Anatomage is a market leader in medical imaging and education technology, transforming traditional learning through continuous innovation. With an ecosystem of medical imaging software and hardware, the company delivers world-class anatomy and physiology content at the highest level of accuracy. Anatomage is committed to enhancing its technologies to transform standard anatomy learning, medical training, treatment planning, as well as revolutionize science education.

Media Contact:

dott. Davide Giacomo Tommasi

Anatomage Italy srl

Phone: +39 02 35 99 05 04

Email: table.europe@anatomage.com

eu.anatomage.com

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