Pharming Group N.V.: Pharming Group announces the 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Leiden, the Netherlands, April 16, 2026: Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming" or "the Company") (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM / Nasdaq: PHAR) today announced that the Company's 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM") will be held on Thursday May 28, 2026, at 14:00 CET. The Notice to Convene, Explanatory Notes, Proxy and other meeting documents for the AGM can be found on the Company's website under Investors/Shareholder Meetings.

The agenda of the AGM includes the proposal to appoint KPMG N.V. as the Company's external auditor for the financial years 2026 through 2028 and the proposals to amend the Remuneration policy for the Board of Directors regarding the fees to be paid to the Non-Executive Directors.

The agenda of the AGM also includes the renewal of the authorizations for the Board of Directors to issue shares (including rights to acquire shares), and to repurchase shares.

The AGM will be held at the Corpus Congress Centre, Willem Einthovenstraat 1, 2342 BH in Oegstgeest, the Netherlands, and will be webcast live.

About Pharming Group N.V.

Pharming Group N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. We are developing and commercializing a portfolio of innovative medicines, including small molecules and biologics. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, with a significant proportion of its employees based in the U.S.

For more information, visit www.pharming.com and find us on LinkedIn.

Inside Information

This press release relates to the disclosure of information that qualifies, or may have qualified, as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



For further public information, contact:

Investor Relations

Michael Levitan, VP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

T: +1 (908) 705 1696

E: investor@pharming.com

Media Relations

Global: Saskia Mehring, Corporate Communications Manager

T: +31 6 28 32 60 41

E: media.relations@pharming.com

U.S.: Ethan Metelenis (Precision AQ on behalf of Pharming)

T: +1 (917) 882-9038

Netherlands: Leon Melens (LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication on behalf of Pharming)

T: +31 6 53 81 64 27