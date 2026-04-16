Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 16-Apr-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 16/04/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Preference Share Linked Notes due 14/04/2033; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up debt-like XS2067309513 -- to and including GBP1,999) securities Preference Share Linked Notes due 14/04/2032; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up debt-like XS2067309430 -- to and including GBP1,999) securities Preference Share Linked Notes due 14/04/2032; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up debt-like XS2067309356 -- to and including GBP1,999) securities Issuer Name: Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets plc Floating Rate Notes due 16/04/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and USD100,000 each) debt-like XS3346960142 -- securities Issuer Name: Onward Opportunities Limited Ordinary Shares no par value each, fully paid Closed-ended GG00BMZR1514 -- investment funds Issuer Name: The Ministry of Finance, the Democratic Republic of the Congo 8.750% Amortising Notes due 16/04/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S) debt-like XS3344646875 -- securities 8.750% Amortising Notes due 16/04/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) debt-like US24811WAA62 -- securities 9.500% Amortising Notes due 16/04/2037; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S) debt-like XS3344646958 -- securities 9.500% Amortising Notes due 16/04/2037; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) debt-like US24811WAB46 -- securities Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC Market Access Notes linked to ordinary shares issued by SAUDI TELECOM CO due 29/04/ Securitised XS3349839863 -- 2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD11.45 each) derivatives Market Access Notes linked to ordinary shares issued by SAHARA INTERNATIONAL Securitised PETROCHEMICAL CO due 29/04/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD4.42 derivatives XS3349839350 -- each) Market Access Notes linked to ordinary shares issued by CO FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE/ Securitised XS3349839608 -- THE due 29/04/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD34.08 each) derivatives Issuer Name: LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC 5.625% Reset Dated Subordinated Tier 2 Notes due 16/09/2036; fully paid; (Represented Debt and by notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess debt-like XS3317581752 -- thereof up to and including GBP199,000) securities Issuer Name: BANK OF MONTREAL Floating Rate Covered Bonds due 16/04/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) debt-like XS3344408268 -- securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 424064 EQS News ID: 2309216 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 16, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)