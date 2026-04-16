Italy recorded 3,670 PV connection applications totaling 144 GW amid a slight ongoing decline since August 2025, while ready-to-build projects rose to 210 or 9.34 GW, with capacity remaining concentrated in Sicily, Puglia and Sardinia. Italy As of March 31, Italy recorded 3,670 applications for 144 GW of connection requests for photovoltaic plants. Both the number of applications and total capacity are broadly in line with the previous update, showing a slight downward trend that has remained steady since August 2025. Ready-to-build (RtB) solar applications continued to increase, reaching 210 ...

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