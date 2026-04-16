Real-time identity verification and consortium fraud intelligence combined to improve onboarding risk decisions

Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK) and Synectics Solutions have partnered to help UK insurers detect fraud earlier in digital insurance applications while improving access to coverage for genuine customers.

The collaboration combines Mitek's identity verification and anti-spoofing technology with Synectics' fraud orchestration platform, and National SIRA, the largest cross-sector risk intelligence consortium of its kind. Together, the technologies enable insurers to verify applicant identities with greater confidence and identify potential fraud risks earlier in the onboarding and quote processes.

The partnership comes as insurers face increasing pressure to tackle rising fraud losses while ensuring fair treatment of customers under the UK Financial Conduct Authority's Consumer Duty, which requires firms to deliver good outcomes and avoid unfairly excluding legitimate applicants.

Insurance fraud remains a major challenge across the UK. According to the Association of British Insurers (ABI), insurers detect more than £1 billion in fraudulent claims each year, while digital insurance channels are increasingly targeted by criminals using synthetic identities, stolen credentials and AI-generated identity documents.

By combining verified identity signals from Mitek with Synectics' shared fraud intelligence network, insurers can better identify suspicious applications while confidently approving more legitimate customers including applicants with limited financial histories, often referred to as "thin-file" customers.

"Fraud is moving faster than traditional controls can respond. Insurers shouldn't have to choose between strong fraud controls and fair customer outcomes," said Tim Barber, Vice President, EMEA Sales at Mitek. "Together with Synectics, we're helping UK insurers strengthen identity certainty so they can grow responsibly without increasing fraud."

"Cross-institution intelligence and data sharing are essential in the fight against fraud," said Chris Lewis, Director Strategic Solutions and Analytics at Synectics Solutions. "Only by pooling information can we uncover the hidden links and patterns that no single institution can detect alone. Combining verified identity with shared intelligence means that insurers can act faster on new risks while allowing genuine customers to access cover with greater confidence."

The integration enables insurers to incorporate Mitek's identity verification directly into Synectics' fraud intelligence platform, giving insurers a clearer view of applicant risk while maintaining a seamless digital customer journey.

About Mitek Systems, Inc.

Mitek protects what's real across digital interactions in a world of evolving threats. Mitek helps businesses verify identities, prevent fraud before it happens, and deliver secure, seamless digital experiences in the face of rapidly advancing AI-generated threats. From account opening to authentication and deposit, Mitek's technology safeguards critical digital interactions. More than 7,000 organizations rely on Mitek to protect their most important customer connections and stay ahead of emerging risks. Learn more at www.miteksystems.com.

Follow Mitek on LinkedIn and YouTube, and read Mitek's latest blog posts here.

About Synectics

Synectics Solutions is the UK leader in cross-sector risk intelligence and a trusted ally to the fraud-fighting community. Our risk intelligence consortium of confirmed and suspected fraud is the largest of its kind enabling earlier threat detection and richer insight into criminal activity. We combine this intelligence with AI-powered analytics, real-time decisioning and sub-second analysis to fast-track genuine applicants and disrupt fraud at scale. Learn more www.synectics-solutions.com

Follow Synectics on LinkedIn and catch up on our latest cross-sector fraud insights here

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260416767429/en/

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