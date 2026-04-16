

EQS Newswire / 16/04/2026 / 15:38 UTC+8

In a world where geopolitical risk reshapes capital flows overnight, Southeast Asia offers something increasingly rare: a combination of growth and stability backed by ongoing cooperation. At the region's southern corridor, Forest City SFZ marks where that vision gets built into infrastructure. 28 February 2026 marked the beginning of one of the most severe Middle Eastern conflict escalations in years, with far-reaching humanitarian and economic consequences. US-Israel airstrikes on Iranian cities killed the Supreme Leader Khamenei and top officials, prompting Iran to retaliate with missiles and drones against Israel and Gulf states hosting US bases. The human cost was immediate. The financial aftershocks soon followed. Dubai International Airport temporarily closed, its runways still and hallways silent. For capital that had long treated the Gulf as sanctuary, the quiet said everything as confidence in the region's stability wavered. It was scenarios like this, disruption to established wealth corridors and the need for stability, that policymakers in Southeast Asia may have considered when designing alternative infrastructure for global capital. Chief among these initiatives is the Forest City Special Financial Zone (SFZ), a government-gazetted financial district launched on 20 September 2024 within the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JSSEZ), offering qualifying entities preferential tax rates: 0% on family office investment income (10-year exemption, extendable by a further 10 years subject to conditions), 5% corporate income tax for qualifying institutions in finance and technology, and 15% personal income tax for skilled knowledge workers. Endorsed by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and located approximately 2 km from Singapore, the SFZ is positioned as a capital-efficient base for wealth management structures seeking a proven Southeast Asian jurisdiction. As of late 2025, six single family offices have been formally approved under the SFZ framework with total assets under management (AUM) reaching RM400 million, surpassing the authority's initial estimates. With more than 30 expressions of interest received, the government's target for the SFZ has been set at RM2 billion in AUM by the end of 2026 , reflecting strong market interest. As CNBC noted on Inside Wealth , "The Iran war has shaken Dubai's status as a global wealth hub, as legions of expatriates scramble to escape and family offices and wealth managers reconsider their Middle East footprint." Bloomberg News also reported that "Many of Asia's richest families are reconsidering their exposure to Dubai as the Iran war rattles the city that has attracted billions from across the region in recent years." Southeast Asia has long attracted capital seeking Asian growth. Today, it offers something increasingly valuable: harmony, stability, and, as it always has, an environment that invites collaboration. But for family office principals and their advisors, the question is more specific: where will capital flow next when traditional hubs face unprecedented geopolitical risk? What is Malaysia's Forest City Special Financial Zone? Malaysia's Forest City SFZ is the Malaysian government's answer to that question, and to Singapore's capacity constraints. Launched in September 2024, the SFZ offers a regulatory framework explicitly designed to complement Singapore's ecosystem while providing distinct cost and tax advantages for qualifying single family offices and financial institutions. The February 2026 shock has accelerated a trajectory already underway. For years, capital with Gulf exposure, whether Middle Eastern in origin or internationally deployed through regional hubs, has been diversifying into Southeast Asia. Singapore stands as the primary beneficiary. By mid-2025, the city-state hosted 2,720 single family offices. The growth reflects deliberate policy: Singapore's Variable Capital Company (VCC) framework, Global Investor Programme (GIP), 13O/13U tax incentives, and generally robust regulatory environment have made it the default Southeast Asian jurisdiction for sophisticated wealth structures. Reuters reported in March that, according to industry advisers and lawyers, there has been a major increase in clients "making enquiries or taking similar steps to move their Dubai-parked assets to the regional financial hubs of Singapore and Hong Kong." Yet Singapore's family office boom, while validating the regional thesis, has also created capacity constraints that benefit neighbouring jurisdictions. The numbers say it all: 2,720 or more family offices competing for talent, service providers, and premium office space in a 710 km² city-state generates upward pressure on costs. This creates natural overflow demand: family offices seeking Southeast Asian jurisdiction benefits without Singapore's cost structure, or those requiring a secondary location for operational resilience. The question is whether alternative jurisdictions can meet the governance, regulatory, and connectivity standards that institutional capital requires. Malaysia and the Johor-Singapore Corridor: From Competition to Complementarity The answer may lie not in competing with Singapore, but in extending its promise northward, across water and into wider ground. Lower costs, greater flexibility, and proximity close enough to leverage Singapore's infrastructure without bearing its overhead. For decades, the economic relationship between Singapore and Malaysia's southernmost state, Johor, was defined largely by asymmetry: Singaporean capital and tourists flowing north, Malaysian workers commuting south. But over the past two years, both governments have moved from broad aspirations toward concrete policy frameworks designed to facilitate cross-border economic integration. Infrastructure to support deeper integration is already taking shape. The centrepiece of this shift is the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JSSEZ), a bilateral framework formally signed by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on 7 January 2025. The agreement establishes a coordinated approach to cross-border investment, labour mobility, and infrastructure development across the causeway. At The Edge-HSBC Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone Forum 2025, Datuk Omar Siddiq, CEO of HSBC Malaysia, observed that "the JSSEZ will help move Malaysia up the value chain" with considerable interest from Malaysia and Singapore businesses. More broadly, in April, the World Bank lifted Malaysia's growth outlook to 4.4% despite global headwinds , citing relatively resilient macroeconomic fundamentals. Within this broader framework sits the more targeted instrument: the Special Financial Zone (SFZ) , located on Forest City island at Johor's southern tip. The SFZ represents Malaysia's bid to capture a share of the region's mobile wealth, offering single family offices, asset managers, and financial institutions a regulatory and tax environment distinct from the rest of the nation. More importantly, it shows that political commitment to the zone has led to enacted laws and completed infrastructure. Forest City's residential precincts, transport links, and commercial amenities are already operational. The Tax Proposition: A Comparative Analysis The SFZ's value proposition is clear, with a 0% tax on qualifying investment income for an initial ten years, extendable to twenty. This matches the headline rate offered by Singapore's 13O/13U schemes and Hong Kong's family office concessions, but with a critical difference in accessibility: a minimum requirement of only RM30 million in AUM versus Singapore's S$20 million and Hong Kong's HK$240 million. Jurisdiction Family Office Tax on Investment Income Corporate Tax (Standard) Minimum AUM SFO Count Forest City SFZ (Malaysia) 0% (10yr + extendable 10yr) 5% (approved entities) RM30M (~US$7.5M) 6 approved Singapore 0% ( 13O/13U schemes ) 17% S$20M (~US$15M) 2,720 (H1 2025) Hong Kong 0% 16.5% HK$240M (~US$30M) 3,380+ (year-end 2025)

For mid-market single family offices, next-generation wealth holders, and first-generation entrepreneurs formalizing multi-generational structures, Forest City eliminates the capital barrier that put Singapore and Hong Kong's regimes out of reach. Furthermore, Singapore mandates that family offices employ at least one non-family investment professional, a compliance layer that introduces external parties into what some might prefer to keep in the family. Forest City imposes no such requirement. The logic is straightforward. Singapore as the operational hub, Forest City SFZ as the holding structure. This pairing echoes established global models. Dublin and London. Luxembourg and Frankfurt. Cayman and New York. Each combines operational depth with structural efficiency. Forest City-Singapore is the Southeast Asian version but only 2 km apart. Geographic reality makes this practical. Forest City lies approximately 40 minutes by car from Singapore's CBD and 60 minutes from Changi Airport. The Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link, scheduled for completion in December 2026, will connect Woodlands to Bukit Chagar in five minutes, with capacity for 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction. This removes the last friction point from the dual-location model. Professionals will be able to operate across both jurisdictions on a day-to-day basis. Map showing Forest City SFZ located approximately 2 km from Singapore, within the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JSSEZ). How Do I Set Up a Family Office in Forest City? As of early 2026, six family offices have received formal approval to operate within the SFZ, with declared assets under management totalling RM400 million. Office rents in the zone have surged 267% from their pre-launch baseline, while occupancy has reached 59%. Beyond the zone itself, the broader JSSEZ framework is generating capital formation at scale: Johor attracted RM91 billion in approved investments in the first nine months of 2025. These are metrics that distinguish this from dormant special zones elsewhere in the region. The numbers, however, tell only part of the story. What matters equally is the structure of access. The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC), under guidelines updated on 9 October 2025, provides the authoritative framework for SFZ entry. Qualifying entities include single family offices, fund management companies, financial advisory firms, fintech companies (with Market Development status), and approved financial institutions. Entry points are calibrated to different profiles: Family office principals: 0% tax on qualifying investment income for 10 years (extendable to 20); RM30 million minimum AUM. The SFZ-track Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme provides a structured long-stay residency pathway from RM500,000, with streamlined processing for qualifying principals. Singapore's airport, healthcare facilities, and international schools remain within 45 minutes.

provides a structured long-stay residency pathway from RM500,000, with streamlined processing for qualifying principals. Singapore's airport, healthcare facilities, and international schools remain within 45 minutes. Financial professionals: A 15% personal income tax rate , legislated for up to 15 years, applies to approved skilled workers within SFZ-registered entities. This covers fund managers, financial analysts, and compliance roles.

, legislated for up to 15 years, applies to approved skilled workers within SFZ-registered entities. This covers fund managers, financial analysts, and compliance roles. JSSEZ-focused investors: The SFZ is one node within the broader Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone , a bilateral framework with implications for real estate, infrastructure, and cross-border commerce beyond the financial sector. The framework, in short, is built for optionality. Principals seeking tax efficiency, professionals seeking career mobility, and investors seeking exposure to the broader JSSEZ corridor. For establishing a single family office in particular, the steps are clearly laid out: Confirm eligibility and required documentation based on the official Guidelines on Single Family Office Incentive Scheme , then arrange a pre-application consultation to discuss structure, asset composition, local investment strategy, and related issues. After consultation (or in parallel), establish the family office in line with key operational requirements, such as opening a bank account with a licensed institution in Malaysia. Prepare and submit documentation in line with SC requirements, including but not limited to corporate structure, official business documents, AUM breakdown, plan for hiring and expenses, and proof of local commitments. After receiving a certification from the SC, attach the certification letter together with an income tax return form and submit it to the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia. Maintain and complete annual certification processes to confirm ongoing compliance with the scheme requirements. More details can be found on the official SC website . A Sanctuary Built on Stability and Cooperation Forest City's proposition ultimately rests on a simple premise. Capital flows toward stability and collaboration. The SFZ is Malaysia's bet that this stability, combined with competitive incentives and proximity to Singapore, can attract a meaningful share of mobile global wealth. Early validation is there, the infrastructure is being built, and for investors conducting due diligence, official SFZ and SC documentation is publicly accessible. What remains to be seen is whether execution will match the long-term vision. But in an era of renewed great power competition, regional conflicts, and institutional fragmentation, Forest City offers access to a corner of the world that has chosen a different path-a rare combination of harmonious stability and quiet ambition. For capital seeking not just returns, but resilience, that may prove to be the most durable one. 16/04/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

View original content: EQS News