DJ Amundi S&P World Financials Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P World Financials Screened UCITS ETF Acc (GLFI LN) Amundi S&P World Financials Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Apr-2026 / 09:12 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P World Financials Screened UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 15-Apr-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 17.7809 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 32818168 CODE: GLFI LN ISIN: IE000KYX7IP4 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000KYX7IP4 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GLFI LN LEI Code: 213800MIUWZSPFK4LM72 Sequence No.: 424106 EQS News ID: 2309538 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 16, 2026 03:12 ET (07:12 GMT)