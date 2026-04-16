DJ Amundi DAX II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi DAX II UCITS ETF Acc (DAXX LN) Amundi DAX II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Apr-2026 / 09:13 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi DAX II UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 15-Apr-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 219.7145 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5609530 CODE: DAXX LN ISIN: LU0252633754 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0252633754 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DAXX LN LEI Code: 5493006O67FBYGRB0H32 Sequence No.: 424112 EQS News ID: 2309550 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 16, 2026 03:13 ET (07:13 GMT)