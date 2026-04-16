Swedish Logistic Property AB: Interim report January - March 2026: Continued high activity in leasing and acquisitions

We began 2026 as we ended 2025 - at a high pace, with strong growth in both rental income and profit from property management, as well as several strategic acquisitions.

Rental income increased by 26%, amounting to SEK 296 m (236).

Net operating income increased by 27%, amounting to SEK 258 m (203).

Profit from property management increased by 30% and amounted to SEK 174 m (134).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.82 (0.85).

Net asset value (NAV) per share increased by 3% in the period and amounted to SEK 34.51.

Profit from property management per share increased by 20% in the period and amounted to SEK 0.62.

Value changes in investment properties totalled SEK 74 m (137).

Sustainable financing amounted to SEK 9,296 m (7,111) at the end of the period, corresponding to 95% (93) of the loan portfolio.

Net leasing income amounted to SEK 5.7 m (0.4) and the letting ratio to 95.6% (97.0).

Cash flow from operating activities before change in working capital increased by 21% and amounted to SEK 167 m (138).

3 properties, with a letting ratio of 82.2%, were acquired and taken into ownership, with a lettable area of 122,000 square metres and a property value of SEK 895 m (1,848).

SLP has entered into a lease agreement for 19,300 square metres in Eskilstuna with a lease term of 5.5 years.

SLP will carry out an extension of approximately 23,000 square meters on the property Rönnedal 1 in Ulricehamn. In connection with the extension, the lease agreement for the entire property, which will comprise approximately 47,000 square meters, will be extended by 10 years. The project is conditional upon regulatory approvals.

"Thanks to our close customer relationships and strong demand for our strategically well-located properties, we have been able to extend leases with existing tenants and manage move-outs well in advance by securing new tenants. This demonstrates the strength of our asset management and development model and the importance of working proactively through close dialogue with tenants", comments Filip Persson, CEO of SLP.

This disclosure contains information that Swedish Logistic Property is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 16 April 2026, 08:00 a.m. CEST.

The interim report will be presented via a recorded audiocast today at 10:00 a.m. CEST. Filip Persson, CEO, and Tommy Åstrand, Board member & acting CFO, will comment on the results and operations. The presentation material (images + audio) will be available at:

https://slproperty.se/en/ir/reports-and-presentations/

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kdyzvxhf/

For further information, please contact:

Filip Persson, CEO of SLP, telephone: +46 733 272 757



About SLP - Swedish Logistic Property

Swedish Logistic Property - SLP - is a Swedish property company that acquires, develops, and manages logistic properties with sustainability in focus. Value growth is created through development of the properties which are located in Sweden's most important logistic hubs. The property portfolio comprises a lettable area of approx. 1,600,000 sqm. SLP is a partner that takes responsibility and through this creates value for both tenants as well as for the company and its shareholders. SLP's share of series B is listed at Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. For further information about SLP: slproperty.se

This disclosure contains information that Swedish Logistic Property is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 16-04-2026 08:00 CET.