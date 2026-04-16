Company deepens its London presence ahead of AWS Summit London and begins building a local cloud alliances community

CONNACT is expanding into the UKI market, strengthening its local presence in London and increasing its investment in regional marketing, partner engagement, and community building for independent software vendors (ISVs).

"This expansion is about giving ISVs a stronger path to growth," says Yuval Chayo, CEO of CONNACT. "Cloud partnerships should not feel fragmented or unpredictable. They should be a strategic growth engine. By investing in UKI, CONNACT is helping ISVs build trusted relationships, unlock co-sell opportunities, and create a more scalable route to revenue through the cloud partnerships that shape modern software go-to-market."

CONNACT helps ISVs turn cloud partnerships into a scalable go-to-market engine. By combining hands-on cloud alliance expertise with automation, they help software companies accelerate time to market, strengthen co-sell execution, and drive more revenue through cloud provider ecosystems.

The expansion also includes the development of a local version of the independent "Cloud People" community model that CONNACT helped build in Israel. Cloud People describes itself as a community for professionals leading cloud partnerships, co-sell, marketplace, and go-to-market alignment across major cloud providers. CONNACT is now bringing that community-building approach to London, with its first local gathering already planned for May 2026.

As part of this momentum, CONNACTs leadership team will meet customers, partners, and cloud alliance professionals during AWS Summit London and ahead of their first planned London community gathering in May 2026. To book a meeting with the team, click here

About CONNACT

CONNACT helps ISVs unlock the business potential of their cloud partnerships by turning ecosystem strategy into measurable commercial outcomes. Recognized by AWS as one of only a handful of MP Third Party Integrators (3PI) globally, CONNACT stands apart within this group as the only partner that combines platform capabilities with hands-on co-sell execution going beyond connectivity to work directly in the trenches alongside their customers' cloud partnerships.

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Contacts:

For any questions, pls contact: Shiri Smid, events@connact.cloud