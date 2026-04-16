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PR Newswire
16.04.2026 10:06 Uhr
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Zerova signs Nordics distribution agreement with Skårebo

Expanding local availability, logistics, and support for mobile EV charging solutions across the region

AMSTERDAM, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zerova, a provider of EV charging solutions, today announced a distribution partnership with Skårebo, a leading distributor in the Nordics specializing in charging solutions. Under the agreement, Skårebo will support Zerova's expansion in the region by providing local importing, warehousing, and distribution capabilities, making it easier for customers to purchase and receive Zerova products with local terms and delivery.

Skårebo's distribution model helps address a key challenge in the Nordics market: smaller customers often need the ability to buy in lower quantities without taking on complex international shipping and customs processes. With Skårebo handling logistics, Zerova can serve a broader range of customers, including those purchasing single units, while improving delivery speed and predictability.

"Partnering with Skårebo strengthens our local presence and makes it simpler for customers in the Nordics to access Zerova products," said Andreas Bruzelius, Zerova. "Skårebo's logistics and market reach help us support both small and large customers with a smoother buying experience."

"Zerova brings a strong product offering and a clear fit for Nordic customer needs," said Ulf Thorwalls, Head of Sales, Skårebo. "We are excited to support regional availability and help customers adopt solutions that match real operational requirements."

About Zerova

Zerova specializes in designing and producing branded EV charging solutions, delivering fully customized systems. With over 50 years of manufacturing excellence and more than a decade of EV charging, Zerova offers a comprehensive range of DC chargers ranging from 30kW to megawatt solutions - serving diverse sectors such as fleets, depots, mining, constructions, utilities, CPOs, hospitality, retail and service stations. For more information about Zerova's EV charging solutions and service network, visit www.zerovatech.com

About Skårebo

Skårebo is a Nordic specialist and wholesaler in EV charging solutions, providing a comprehensive range of charging stations, accessories, and related services. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Jönkoping, Sweden, the company partners with leading industry brands while also developing its own products to deliver high-quality, cost-effective solutions. With a strong focus on installers and resellers, Skårebo combines technical expertise, tailored logistics, and end-to-end support to enable efficient deployment of EV charging infrastructure and contributes to the transition toward sustainable mobility. www.skarebo.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2955806/Zerova___Skarebo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zerova-signs-nordics-distribution-agreement-with-skarebo-302741643.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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