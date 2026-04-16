Explore and Experience: FIBO 2026 Brings Healthy Living to Life

COLOGNE, Germany, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitness is more than just training. From April 16 to 19, FIBO will transform the Cologne Exhibition Centre into an immersive world of fitness, health, and lifestyle. Visitors are invited to discover new forms of exercise, deepen their knowledge, and take-home fresh inspiration for a more active routine.

Over four days, the world's leading trade show for fitness, wellness, and health offers a diverse program for beginners, enthusiasts, and professionals alike. The focus is on hands-on experiences that combine information, inspiration, and participation - from workouts and seminars to the latest innovations in training technology.

"FIBO 2026 is for everyone - whether you're just starting out, train regularly, or compete professionally. Our goal is to make movement, nutrition, and well-being tangible, giving visitors the opportunity to experience a healthy lifestyle first-hand," says Silke Frank, Event Director of FIBO.

Get Moving and Get Involved

In the Experience Areas, visitors can get active with Pilates, flow workouts, hula hoop, or Afroletics. Guided by expert trainers, the focus is on shared training experiences, discovering new formats, and engaging with the community.

A healthy lifestyle is built on movement, mindful nutrition, and recovery. FIBO highlights the benefits of plant-based nutrition for performance, muscle growth, and regeneration, and explores trends such as matcha. Experts provide practical insights for everyday routines and training.

Modern methods such as neurotraining help enhance movement quality and performance. Body & mind concepts integrate physical and mental wellbeing, complemented by sports formats including powerlifting, armwrestling, Muay Thai, and indoor cycling.

New technologies such as mixed reality, digital twins, and wearables enable personalized training experiences, making progress visible in intuitive, connected ways.

Event Details

April 16-19, 2026 - Cologne Exhibition Centre

Press Contact

Leonie Ophey

Leonie.Ophey@rxglobal.com

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