Questex LLC: Questex's StreamTV Europe Debuted in Lisbon, Uniting Streaming Leaders Across Content, Platforms, Advertising, and Technology

StreamTV Europe will return to Lisbon 20-22 April 2027

LISBON, Portugal, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex's inaugural StreamTV Europe successfully launched this week in Lisbon, bringing together nearly 1,000 attendees from 38 countries and five continents, 200+ speakers, and 70+ sponsors for a landmark gathering of the European and global streaming ecosystem.

As the only event in Europe designed to unite leaders across content, platforms, advertising, broadcasting, and technology, StreamTV Europe delivered three days of dynamic conversations, strategic insights, and high-value networking-firmly establishing itself as a must-attend event for the industry.

From packed sessions and standing-room-only discussions to a bustling Market Floor and sold-out networking experiences, the debut edition exceeded expectations and underscored the growing demand for a unified streaming marketplace in Europe.

United the European Streaming Ecosystem

StreamTV Europe brought together decision-makers from across the industry, creating a rare environment where traditionally siloed sectors-content creators, broadcasters, platforms, advertisers, and technology providers-could connect and collaborate in one place.

"The vision for StreamTV Europe was to create a space where the entire streaming ecosystem could come together-and what we saw in Lisbon proved just how needed that is," said Alejandro Piñero, Show Director, StreamTV Europe. "From the quality of attendees to the energy in every room, our event became a true meeting point for the European market. It wasn't just about conversations-it was about connections, partnerships, and moving the industry forward together."

Industry-Leading Voices and Disruptive Conversations

StreamTV Europe featured an influential lineup of speakers and forward-looking content that challenged conventional thinking and tackled the most critical issues shaping the industry.

Highlights included:

Evan Shapiro delivered a powerful keynote urging the industry to embrace change and choose "the path leading to the future, not the past," emphasizing the rise of the "affinity economy" and the growing importance of audience engagement and fandom

delivered a powerful keynote urging the industry to embrace change and choose "the path leading to the future, not the past," emphasizing the rise of the "affinity economy" and the growing importance of audience engagement and fandom Marion Ranchet led a highly attended workshop on platform strategy and "owning the living room," offering practical frameworks for navigating aggregation, discovery, and monetization

led a highly attended workshop on platform strategy and "owning the living room," offering practical frameworks for navigating aggregation, discovery, and monetization Workshop from Alan Wolk provided actionable insights into bundling, advertising models, and the evolving streaming landscape

provided actionable insights into bundling, advertising models, and the evolving streaming landscape Senior leaders from BBC Studios, YouTube, ITV, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, and Banijay

With more than 200 speakers, the program explored key themes including:

The growth and monetization of FAST and AVOD models

The evolution of CTV advertising and measurement

Bundling, aggregation, and platform strategy

The convergence of creators, platforms, and traditional media

Content localization and global expansion strategies



The mix of strategic keynotes, practical workshops, and engaging session formats created a program that was both thought-provoking and immediately actionable for attendees.

A Dynamic Environment for Business, Networking, and Experience

Beyond the conference sessions, StreamTV Europe created a highly interactive environment designed to facilitate real connections and meaningful business outcomes.

Signature networking experiences included:

Invite-Only Kick-Off Reception set the tone for the week

set the tone for the week Titan OS Streaming Summit and Reception brought together platform and technology leaders

brought together platform and technology leaders Secret Garden Soirée at Estufa Fria , hosted by Bedrock

, hosted by Bedrock "A Night in Portugal" Market Floor Reception , celebrated local culture with food, drinks, and networking

, celebrated local culture with food, drinks, and networking StreamTV Connect hosted buyer program

hosted buyer program Ongoing meetups, lounges, and informal gatherings throughout the event

Combined with a vibrant Market Floor and continuous networking opportunities, these experiences created a dynamic, high-energy environment where conversations extended well beyond the stage.

Lisbon Emerged as a Streaming Hub

The choice of Lisbon as the host city played a central role in the event's success, reinforcing Portugal's growing reputation as a hub for media, production, and innovation.

With participation from companies across more than 30 countries and strong representation from key European markets, StreamTV Europe positioned Lisbon as a new focal point for the global streaming industry.

Click here to access the StreamTV Europe newsroom and view the StreamTV Europe photo gallery here.

Looking Ahead to 2027

Following a successful debut, StreamTV Europe will return 20-22 April 2027, at the Estoril Congress Center in Cascais, Lisbon, where the event is expected to expand in scale, programming, and global participation.

For StreamTV Europe sponsorship opportunities, contact Scott Gruntorad at sgruntorad@questex.com.

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About StreamTV Europe

StreamTV Europe isn't just another industry event-it's the launchpad for innovation across the European streaming landscape. With dynamic content, curated networking, and executive-level insights, it's where strategies are set, ideas take flight, and the future of streaming in Europe and beyond is defined.

Produced and managed by Questex, StreamTV Europe is the sister event to the flagship StreamTV Show in Denver, Colorado-widely recognized as the largest annual gathering for the U.S. streaming industry.

Together, these events form a global platform for streaming leaders to connect, collaborate, and shape what's next.

For more information, visit https://europe.streamtvshow.com. StreamTV Europe is supported by StreamTV Insider, the industry's go-to source for daily news and analysis.

Visit https://www.streamtvinsider.com to stay connected.

StreamTV Show runs June 16-19, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. StreamTV Europe runs 20-22 April 2027 in Lisbon, Portugal.

About Questex

Questex fuels exceptional business connections-where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Charlene Soucy

StreamTV Europe



csoucy@questex.com