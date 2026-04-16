Wooptix S.L.: Wooptix Breaks Ground on New Semiconductor Cleanroom Facility in Spain

Strategic investment marks significant milestone for the company's growth and reinforces importance of the expanding semiconductor industry in Spain

TENERIFE, Spain, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wooptix, an innovation leader in semiconductor wavefront phase imaging metrology, today announced the expansion of its research, development and manufacturing capabilities with the groundbreaking of a new state-of-the-art cleanroom facility in Tenerife, Spain.

Designed as a central hub for innovation, the cleanroom will support the assembly of new equipment, along with comprehensive testing, validation and customer demonstration activities. The expansion strengthens Spain's growing semiconductor ecosystem and Europe's technological independence in semiconductors.

"This strategic investment marks a significant milestone in Wooptix's growth. It underscores our commitment to advancing semiconductor metrology technologies while building the infrastructure needed to meet our customers' needs," said José Manuel Rodríguez Ramos, CEO, Wooptix. "By establishing a fully owned and operated facility, we gain greater independence and control over our production processes while positioning ourselves for sustained growth in the global semiconductor market."

The new facility in Tenerife will offer a unique combination of logistical, operational and regulatory advantages. Its proximity to the sea enables more efficient transport of large, sensitive machinery, reducing both costs and complexity. As part of the European Union, the location ensures regulatory alignment and access to incentives that support industrial innovation. Additionally, Tenerife's growing technology ecosystem and strong institutional backing provide a solid foundation for long-term scalability.

The facility will span approximately 200 square meters, including a 70-square-meter cleanroom and an additional 30 square meters dedicated to testing and metrology activities. Construction of the facility will be underway soon, with full operational capability expected by the end of the year.

Wooptix Phemet Metrology System

Wooptix introduced its Phemet metrology system in November 2025. It provides ultrafast and extremely accurate wafer shape and geometry measurements with sub-nanometer resolution. Phemet addresses the growing demand for improved process control in high-volume manufacturing, especially as the industry continues to innovate with higher-performance, smaller and more complex devices with nanoscale feature sizes and novel integration approaches.

Wooptix has raised funding with tier-one industry investors. To learn more visit https://wooptix.com/.

About Wooptix

Wooptix has emerged as an innovation leader in semiconductor metrology through its use of wavefront phase imaging (WFPI), a technique derived from research in adaptive optics for astronomy. The company's multidisciplinary team is revolutionizing semiconductor metrology with proprietary systems and algorithms that deliver the highest lateral resolution and fastest measurement technique for in-line measurements. It has successfully deployed solutions at various customer sites worldwide. Wooptix offices are in Tenerife (Spain), Madrid (Spain) and Grenoble (France). For more information, visit www.wooptix.com.

Phemet is a registered trademark of Wooptix.

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