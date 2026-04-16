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WKN: A0RDRL | ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99 | Ticker-Symbol: 21T
Frankfurt
16.04.26 | 08:01
7,850 Euro
-0,63 % -0,050
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BODYCOTE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BODYCOTE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,0008,25010:50
PR Newswire
16.04.2026 10:12 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Bodycote Plc - Annual Financial Report

Bodycote Plc - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 16

16 April 2026


Bodycote plc

(the Company)

Annual Report and Accounts

Further to the Company's announcement of Full Year Results 2025 issued on 11 March 2026, Bodycote plc announces that it has today published its 2025 Annual Report and Accounts (2025 Annual Report) and Notice of 2026 Annual General Meeting (2026 AGM Notice).

In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.1R copies of the 2025 Annual Report and the 2026 AGM Notice have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and are available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The Company also confirms that, in accordance with DTR 6.3.5(1A), the regulated information required under DTR 6.3.5, is available in unedited full text within the 2025 Annual Report available on the National Storage Mechanism.

These documents have also been issued or have otherwise been made available to shareholders today and are available on the Company's website at www.bodycote.com.

The Company's 2026 AGM is scheduled to be held at 10:30am on Wednesday 27 May 2026 at Hilton London Metropole, 225 Edgware Road, London W2 1JU.

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Jim Fairbairn, Chief Executive Officer

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Edward Knight

Tel: +44 20 3727 1340

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
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