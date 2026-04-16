Asda and Deliverect partner to enhance rapid delivery across Asda Express

Asda, the UK's third-largest grocery retailer, has partnered with Deliverect to simplify its quick-commerce operations, availability and pricing synchronisation, and in-store fulfilment, creating a scalable foundation for future growth across convenience and supermarket formats.

LONDON, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Asda and Deliverect have strengthened their partnership to support the digital commerce operations of Asda Express locations and its wider retail estate.

The collaboration reflects Asda's continued investment in building a modern, flexible digital infrastructure, positioning the retailer at the forefront of an industry-wide shift toward multi-channel commerce.

Together, Asda and Deliverect have developed a unified approach that connects on-demand marketplaces such as Uber Eats, Just Eat and Deliveroo directly into store operations, aligning availability, range and pricing with internal systems, and integrating fulfilment into a single, consistent workflow.

The solution is already live across hundreds of Asda Express locations with continued expansion planned throughout 2026.

Solving the complexity of on-demand grocery

As consumer expectations continue to shift toward instant access across multiple platforms, grocery retailers are facing increasing operational complexity. Each additional delivery channel introduces new systems, duplicated processes, and the ongoing challenge of maintaining accurate availability, pricing and product ranges.

Asda has taken a proactive approach to this industry-wide challenge, treating it not simply as an operational issue, but as an opportunity to modernise how digital commerce is managed across both stores and central teams.

By working in close partnership with Deliverect, Asda has consolidated its delivery channels into a single operational flow, simplifying execution in-store while providing central teams with greater visibility, control and consistency across the business.

One unified system, built together

At the core of the partnership is a shared objective to create a system that works seamlessly in-store while enabling central teams to manage digital operations efficiently at scale.

The Deliverect platform provides Asda with a unified layer between its stores, internal systems and every delivery marketplace it operates on, shaped through close collaboration between both organisations. It represents a modern architecture for large retail brands looking to connect effectively with digital channels, without the need to overhaul existing systems. By complementing Asda's current technology stack rather than replacing it, the platform enables a low-lift integration approach while delivering the flexibility and scalability required to support evolving channel strategies.

Key benefits include:

In-store picking, fulfilment and order injection: Digital orders are integrated directly into store workflows, improving picking accuracy and efficiency, while cleanly injecting completed orders into Asda's internal systems to support accurate reconciliation and reporting.

Availability, range and pricing synchronisation: Product availability, assortment and pricing are continuously aligned with Asda's internal systems and reflected consistently across all delivery channels, reducing discrepancies and manual intervention.

Centralised digital channel management: A single platform enables central teams to manage digital operations across the estate, including trading hours, channel availability, scheduling and automation, alongside performance monitoring, device oversight and reporting.

This approach enables Asda to manage digital commerce as a single, connected operation, balancing execution at store level with control and oversight at a central level.

Quotes

"From day one, this has been a true collaboration. Delivering strong results in digital commerce isn't just about having the right technology, it is about how that technology is applied operationally.

Asda has an exceptional team, and together we have built a model that works consistently in-store, supports central operations, and performs at scale across multiple channels."

- Joe Heather, Regional General Manager Northern Europe, Deliverect

"Quick commerce is a key area of growth for Asda, and we've already seen demand for this service where it has been introduced at our Express sites. By partnering with Deliverect we've been able to simplify processes for our colleagues, allowing them to provide the service that our customers expect when ordering rapid delivery."

- James Laws, Senior Director Channel Operations, Wholesale and Convenience, Asda

A foundation for what comes next

Deliverect's architecture is designed to move beyond unified channel management toward a more intelligent, adaptive platform, one that can support increasingly automated workflows as operational needs evolve.

Crucially, it gives Asda the flexibility to expand and adapt its channel mix over time, integrating new marketplaces, connecting with third-party logistics providers, and introducing new digital touchpoints as the market continues to develop.

With a platform built for interoperability and scale, Asda is well positioned to continue evolving its on-demand offering, with the freedom to plug in new capabilities and partners as customer expectations and the grocery landscape continue to shift.

Media contact

Oier Fano Dadebat

Senior Content Marketing Manager, PR & Comms

Deliverect

oier.fano@deliverect.com

About Deliverect

Deliverect is a global technology platform that simplifies online order management for restaurants, grocery retailers and other food service businesses. Operating across 74 countries and powering more than 95,000 locations, Deliverect connects businesses with major delivery marketplaces and streamlines operations through a single, integrated platform. For more information, visit deliverect.com.

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