Firm extends its private partnership model and will add US$10.7 billion in client assets

Corient, the largest and fastest-growing integrated wealth management firm in the U.S., today announced the acquisition of the Bedrock Group, a pre-eminent European wealth manager and multi-family office with offices in Geneva, London, Monaco and Lisbon. The acquisition is subject to closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Founded in Geneva in 2004 by Ariel Arazi, Maurice Ephrati and David Joory, Bedrock is an independent multi-family office and ultra-high-net-worth wealth manager. The company's services span traditional investment management, specialized private asset strategies and comprehensive family office services. The firm manages CHF8.4 billion (approximately US$10.7 billion) in client assets.

"We are delighted to welcome Bedrock to Corient," said Kurt MacAlpine, Founding Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Corient. "This advances Corient's plans to become one of the world's leading wealth managers and multi-family offices. Ariel, Maurice and David have built a truly exceptional firm over many years. We share a deeply client-centric philosophy, and I am confident they will play a key role in furthering our growth ambitions across Europe."

"Joining Corient allows us to continue providing our clients with deeply personalized service, now supported by the full array of Corient's wealth management and family office capabilities," said Maurice Ephrati, Managing Partner of Bedrock. "We're also excited by the potential of Corient's partnership model and collaborating with other wealth advisors and professionals from around the world on behalf of our clients."

"I have known Bedrock and its founders for nearly 20 years and have immense respect for what they have accomplished," said Daniel Pinto, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Stanhope Capital Group, who will become Partner, Chief Executive Officer of Corient in EMEA, subject to completion of Corient's acquisition of Stanhope Capital Group and regulatory approvals. "Their business is highly complementary to Corient. I look forward to working closely with them to deepen our footprint across Europe and to offering our combined client base one of the most comprehensive wealth management platforms globally."

Bedrock's principals will become Corient Partners. The Corient partnership model is the firm's defining advantage, designed to foster seamless collaboration across the firm and deliver the full strength of the firm's capabilities to help clients navigate the complexities of significant wealth.

"At Corient, partnership is central to how we operate," said Mr. MacAlpine. "Our partnership structure ensures clients receive the same elevated experience. Through this model, clients gain access to comprehensive wealth management and family office capabilities, backed by Corient's global scale and resources."

Today's announcement furthers Corient's global expansion. In September 2025, Corient announced the acquisitions of Stonehage Fleming and Stanhope Capital Group. Along with Bedrock, these transactions will add approximately US$220 billion in assets to Corient and establish a presence across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Upon close of these and other signed but not yet closed transactions, Corient will become one of the world's largest wealth managers and multi-family offices focused on ultra-high-net-worth and high-net-worth clients globally with anticipated combined managed and administered client assets of approximately US$468 billion.

Corient operates as a fiduciary, fee-only wealth management firm in the U.S. under a unique private partnership model, similar to those used by leading professional services firms. The structure gives clients access to the full breadth of expertise and resources across Corient rather than depending on a single advisor. Since its founding in 2020, Corient has grown to include more than 250 partners and over 1,400 employees managing approximately US$228 billion (as of February 28, 2026) on behalf of ultra-high- and high-net-worth individuals, families and businesses across the United States.

The founders and partners of Bedrock were advised by Deloitte Switzerland in the transaction.

About Corient

Corient refers to the separate but affiliated entities under common control of Corient Holdings Inc. Corient is an integrated U.S. wealth management firm providing comprehensive solutions to ultra-high-net-worth and high-net-worth clients. We combine the personal service, creativity and objective advice of a boutique with the power of an exclusive network of experienced advisors, capabilities and solutions to create a profoundly different wealth experience. At Corient, we put our clients at the center of everything we do. We focus on exceeding expectations, simplifying lives and establishing lasting legacies. Headquartered in Miami, Corient has offices across the United States. For more information, visit corient.com.

Corient client assets reflect the aggregate assets of Corient Holdings Inc. ("Holdings") and include assets in which Holdings has a majority or minority ownership interest in the U.S., as well as assets from transactions that have been signed, but not yet closed and are subject to regulatory approvals. Firm assets information related to Holdings is current as of February 28, 2026. Firm statistics, including partner and employee headcount, is as of January 31, 2026. Data reflect varying as of dates due to differing reporting cycles. Bedrock Group assets are as of December 31, 2025. Stonehage Fleming assets are as of December 31, 2024. Stanhope Capital Group assets are as of January 31, 2026. Services are provided only in jurisdictions where authorized and may not be available in all locations or for all client types.

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