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PR Newswire
16.04.2026 10:36 Uhr
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SimCorp Canada Inc.: SimCorp appoints Neslihan Yegul to Lead UK & Northern Europe

  • Brings two decades of experience including senior roles at S&P Global, Misys
  • Proven track record of driving digital transformation will help deepen customer relationships

LONDON, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SimCorp, a global leader in financial technology, today announced the appointment of Neslihan Yegul to support the company's expanding pipeline of clients in UK and Northern Europe, as Senior Managing Director of the region.

Yegul's experience within financial technology will help deepen SimCorp's client relationships in the UK and Northern Europe. She has more than two decades' experience in scaling global SaaS businesses, driving digital transformation and accelerating revenue growth in capital markets. She will report to Chief Revenue Officer Oliver Johnson effective April 20.

"We're delighted to welcome Neslihan to SimCorp, as her experience will help us develop closer relationships with our clients," said Johnson. "This region has experienced significant growth since 2020, and meeting the needs of our clients is absolutely critical."

Most recently, Yegul was at S&P Global (previously IHS Markit and Markit), where she held a series of roles with progressive responsibility. There, she served as Vice President, Head of Enterprise Data Management, and before that, was Vice President and Head of Commercial Strategy in EMEA, as well as Executive Director and Head of Client Management.

Prior to joining S&P Global, Yegul held product and commercial leadership roles at Misys (now Finastra), Wallstreet Systems, and began her career in financial services consulting with Ernst & Young and Cap Gemini.

Based in London, Yegul has a Master of Science Degree from the University of Vienna.

About SimCorp

SimCorp is a provider of industry-leading integrated investment management solutions for the global buy side.

Founded in 1971, with more than 3,500 employees across five continents, SimCorp is a truly global technology leader that empowers more than half of the world's top 100 financial companies through its integrated platform, services, and partner ecosystem.

SimCorp is a subsidiary of Deutsche Börse Group. As of 2024, SimCorp includes Axioma, the leading provider of risk management and portfolio optimization solutions for the global buy side.

For more information, see?www.simcorp.com.

Media Contacts: Søren Rathlou Top, +45 3115 8706, soren.r.top@simcorp.com; Sean B. Pasternak, +1-647-975-7326, sean.pasternak@simcorp.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2954900/SimCorp_Canada_Inc__SimCorp%C2%A0appoints%C2%A0Neslihan_Yegul_to_Lead_UK__.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/simcorp-appoints-neslihan-yegul-to-lead-uk--northern-europe-302742015.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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