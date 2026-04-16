Emplifi Inc: Emplifi Survey: 93% of Consumers Say Authentic Brand Engagement Builds Trust as Marketers Increasingly Rely on AI-Powered Workflows

In partnership with Alchemer, Emplifi surveyed more than 1,600 consumers to better understand how they perceive brand authenticity and AI usage within social media and customer care engagements

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emplifi, a leading AI-powered social media marketing platform, today released the "Digital Authenticity in the Age of AI" report to examine how consumers perceive brand authenticity as AI adoption rates soar among social media marketing and customer care teams. For the report, Emplifi, in partnership with Alchemer, surveyed more than 1,600 consumers across the U.S. and UK to better understand how consumers define authenticity within product and services research, social media ratings and reviews, AI imagery, and customer care experiences.

Key findings from the report include:

Authenticity drives trust, loyalty, and risk: Consumers clearly reward brands that feel real-93% say authentic engagement builds trust, and 85% are willing to pay more for brands they perceive as authentic. But the downside is just as strong: more than half of consumers would stop buying after an inauthentic experience, and one in three would go as far as leaving a negative review.

Where authenticity shows up in content: When evaluating brands, consumers place the most trust in what they can independently verify or see from others. Sixty-six percent cite search engine results as a top source of authenticity, closely followed by 63% who point to user-generated content-highlighting the importance of discoverability and peer validation.

How brands deliver experiences matters most in customer care: Transparency and responsiveness define authentic interactions. More than 90% of consumers expect brands to disclose AI usage in marketing. In customer care specifically, 84% say quick response time is

"Our research proves consumers are not against brands using AI, they simply want brands to be transparent about AI use while giving them the information they need to make informed decisions ," said Emplifi CMO Susan Ganeshan. "Consumers expect always-on, instant access, and they trust brands that keep up. That means responding quickly and meeting customers in the moment is more important than ever. As brands introduce an autonomous customer experience they drive a real opportunity to fuel those expectations at scale; but only if they put the right guardrails in place to ensure speed doesn't come at the expense of trust."

Emplifi's report comes at a pivotal time as businesses increasingly integrate AI solutions within their marketing and customer care initiatives. Just over a year ago, EMARKETER reported that nearly 50% of marketers were using AI for image and video creation. Meanwhile, Gartner predicts brands will leverage agentic AI solutions to autonomously resolve 80% of common customer service issues-without human intervention at all-in the next three years.

As AI becomes a central force in brand marketing and customer care strategies, Emplifi's findings shed light on consumer perceptions around AI use. In addition to examining consumers' perceptions on brand authenticity, the report also includes insights on consumer product research, social media usage, and online purchasing trends:

For products or services that cost more than $500, 56% of survey respondents report visiting three or more websites before making the purchase working to uncover the trust they desire.

For purchases under $20, product research most commonly starts with online marketplaces and company websites.

"If there's one thing this report makes clear, it's that consumers are doing their homework and rewarding brands that earn their trust in those moments," said Ganeshan. "Authenticity is built through real customer interactions; how brands show up, how quickly they respond, and how consistently they deliver. The brands that get this right won't just win attention, they'll win long-term loyalty and revenue growth."

To review the full survey findings, download Emplifi's report at: "Digital authenticity in the age of AI."

About Emplifi

Emplifi is a leading AI-powered social media marketing platform, empowering brands to deliver meaningful, connected experiences across digital channels. Recognized as a Leader by renowned analysts and celebrated as a customer favorite, Emplifi provides innovative, data-driven insights and AI-powered tools to help brands optimize social media performance, elevate their influencer marketing strategies, and deliver impactful customer engagement across marketing, commerce, and care.

Contact:

Jordan Lukes, Corporate Communications Director, Emplifi

jordan.lukes@emplifi.io

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