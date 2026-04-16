Denial-of-service attacks overwhelm networked systems with massive traffic from compromised devices, disrupting communication and making critical services like PV system monitoring and control unavailable. They can cause operational instability, reduced energy production, and safety risks, requiring layered defenses such as filtering, redundancy, and automated mitigation to maintain system resilience.Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) cyberattacks are a major category of cyber threats targeting digital and cyber-physical systems that rely on network availability, particularly when systems depend ...

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