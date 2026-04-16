Supplier Compliance Management brings audit data, codes of conduct, and corrective action into a single system as forced labor regulations tighten globally.

Worldly, the leading sustainability and supply chain intelligence platform for the consumer goods industry, today announced the launch of Supplier Compliance Management, a new AI-powered solution that consumer goods brands use to manage and reduce risk. Brands can now manage social audits and remediation more efficiently and drive real improvements across their supply chains faster than ever before.

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Worldly's Supplier Compliance Management turns compliance from a reactive function into a strategic one, giving brands the data, structure, and AI-powered intelligence they need to inform sourcing decisions, communicate risk clearly to legal and finance teams, and meet the growing expectations of regulators, auditors, and customers alike.

The stakes have never been higher. U.S. Customs and Border Protection has stopped nearly $4 billion in shipments over forced labor concerns since 20221, and the EU's forced labor regulation, set to be enforced in 20272, will extend that scrutiny across global markets. Compliance teams navigating these pressures have long reconciled data across multiple audit frameworks, manually mapping findings to their own Codes of Conduct, and chasing remediation through email chains with no clear ownership or follow-up.

Supplier Compliance Management eliminates that complexity. The solution ingests third-party audits, brand-defined custom assessments, and data from the Higg Facility Social Labor Module (Higg FSLM, stewarded and governed by Cascale). It uses AI to map findings to a brand's Code of Conduct and to recognized global frameworks, including ILO Core Labour Standards and the Cascale Risk Framework.

"Managing compliance across our supplier base used to mean reconciling data from multiple audit frameworks and spreadsheets, then mapping it all back to our Code of Conduct manually," said Simone Colombo, Head of Corporate Sustainability, OVS. "Worldly's Supplier Compliance Management brings everything together in one place, giving us a much clearer picture of where risks exist and what is being done to address them and saving us an enormous amount of time."

The AI at the core of the solution doesn't just speed up existing workflows; it changes what's possible. Now consumer goods brands can:

Manage the full compliance lifecycle in one system from audits to remediation to improvement tracking

Standardize classification and severity scoring across facilities, regions, and audit frameworks, mapping multiple audits to a brand's Code of Conduct with AI

Structure corrective action plan governance and increase compliance program efficacy

"We've spent years building the largest network of verified supplier data in the consumer goods industry, with more than 40,000 facilities submitting primary data on the Worldly platform," said Kathryn Smith, Vice President, Human Rights Risk Solutions at Worldly. "Supplier Compliance Management turns that foundation into something compliance teams have never had before: a single system that connects what audits find to what a brand's own standards require, and tracks whether conditions are actually improving. That's not incremental. It changes how compliance programs operate."

The solution also reduces burden on suppliers themselves. Manufacturers can spend more than 200 days per year in audits navigating overlapping requirements from multiple brands. By working with converged assessment data, Supplier Compliance Management reduces duplicative auditing so suppliers can direct their efforts toward programs that drive genuine impact.

"Companies already receive deep insights from an SLCP assessment on the Worldly platform, but we often hear that they require support to translate the granular SLCP data into clear, action-oriented decisions and next steps," said Janet Mensink, CEO, Social Labor Convergence Program (SLCP). "By launching Supplier Compliance Management, Worldly is closing that gap and providing the tools to move from simply viewing data to driving real, measurable improvements on the ground. It's a clear example of how social assessments like the Converged Assessment Framework can be used for impactful improvements to working conditions."

Supplier Compliance Management turns compliance from a reactive function into a strategic one, giving brands the data, structure, and AI-powered intelligence they need to inform sourcing decisions, communicate risk clearly to legal and finance teams, and meet the growing expectations of regulators, auditors, and customers alike.

References:

U.S. Customs and Border Protection EU Forced Labour Regulation Compliance Guide: What Companies Must Do Before the 2027 Trade Ban

About Worldly

Worldly is the leading sustainability and supply chain intelligence platform for the consumer goods industry. The company empowers brands, retailers, and manufacturers to turn verified primary data into insight and action across complex global supply chains.

Trusted by a network of more than 40,000 companies across apparel, footwear, home furnishings, and sporting goods, Worldly provides visibility into environmental and social performance, including carbon, water, chemicals, and labor, at the product, facility, and value-chain levels.

Built on industry-recognized standards, including Cascale's Higg Index, Worldly translates raw data into actionable intelligence that helps organizations reduce risk, meet evolving regulatory requirements, and drive measurable progress over time.

www.worldly.io

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Contacts:

Media Contact: media@worldly.io