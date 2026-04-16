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PR Newswire
16.04.2026 11:06 Uhr
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Dubai International Chamber launches new representative office in Manila to strengthen trade and investment ties with the Philippines

MANILA, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai International Chamber officially opened its new representative office in Manila on April 14, marking a strategic step to strengthen trade and investment ties between Dubai and the Philippines.

The office was inaugurated during an event attended by over 100 senior government officials and business leaders including Louise Araneta-Marcos, First Lady of the Republic of the Philippines; H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers H.E. Mohamed Obaid Salem Al Qatam Alzaabi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Republic of the Philippines; and H.E. Ma. Anna Kathryna Yu-Pimentel, Special Envoy of the President of the Philippines to the UAE for Trade and Investments.

H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, stated: "Launching an office in Manila reflects our commitment to strengthening economic relations between Dubai and the Philippines and creating new paths for cooperation. The new office will support Filipino companies in exploring opportunities in Dubai and expanding their international presence. The Philippines is one of Dubai's fastest-growing trade partners, with non-oil trade reaching AED 3.58 billion in 2025 alone."

This growth is reflected in the increasing presence of Filipino businesses in Dubai, with 2,592 companies from the Philippines registered as active members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce by the end of December 2025.

The chamber's Manila office will serve as a platform to accelerate this momentum by working closely with public and private sector stakeholders to strengthen bilateral relations, provide market intelligence, forge partnerships, and support companies from both markets in expanding their cross-border operations. It will also provide valuable market intelligence to help Filipino companies establish a presence in Dubai and leverage the emirate as a platform for international growth.

About Dubai International Chamber

Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, was established to promote Dubai as a global business hub, attract multinational companies and expand the emirate's trade ties with promising markets. The chamber is dedicated to achieving the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the size of the emirate's economy and establish Dubai among the top three global cities by 2033.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2958175/Dubai_International_Chamber.jpg

For more information, please contact:
Mohamad Mouzehem
PR & Corporate Communications
Tel.: +971 4 2028537
Email: mohamad.mouzehem@dubaichamber.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dubai-international-chamber-launches-new-representative-office-in-manila-to-strengthen-trade-and-investment-ties-with-the-philippines-302744536.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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