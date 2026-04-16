Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Global Walk Assist Robot Market Revenue to Reach USD 568 Million by 2031- Exclusive Research Report by Arizton

CHICAGO, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the global walk assist robot market is expected to reach USD 568.81 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.01% during the forecast period.

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Browse in-depth TOC on the Walk-Assist Robot Market

Pages- 158

Region-4

Countries-17

Company- 28

Segment-4

Global Walk Assist Robot Market Report Scope:

MARKET SIZE (2031) USD 568.81 Million MARKET SIZE (2025) USD 245.85 Million CAGR (2025-2031) 15.01 % HISTORIC YEAR 2022-2024 BASE YEAR 2025 FORECAST YEAR 2026-2031 SEGMENTS BY Product Type, Application, End-User, and Geography GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World

The walk-assist robot market is shifting from clinical adoption to real-world mobility solutions, driven by rising neurological conditions and demand for advanced rehabilitation technologies. The World Health Organization estimates that hundreds of millions in Europe could benefit from rehabilitation, highlighting a large and growing addressable market for gait-support technologies. The market is moderately consolidated, with leading players such as Ekso Bionics, Lifeward Ltd., Cyberdyne Inc., Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA, and DIH Medical collectively holding a significant share, reflecting a competitive yet innovation-driven landscape.

Additionally, ongoing research and development, integration of artificial intelligence and sensor technologies, and increasing healthcare investments in emerging economies are expected to further support market expansion during the forecast period.

Regional Demand Split Defines Market Direction

The global walk-assist robot market is evolving with clear regional differences in demand and growth. The United States continues to lead in revenue, supported by strong healthcare spending, favorable reimbursement, and early adoption of rehabilitation robotics.

Asia-Pacific is seeing the fastest growth, driven by aging populations, increasing healthcare investments, and rising adoption of rehabilitation technologies across countries such as Japan, China, South Korea, and Singapore. Europe remains a steady market, supported by an aging population and expanding rehabilitation infrastructure, maintaining consistent demand for gait training systems and wearable exoskeletons.

AI-Powered Exoskeletons Unlock the Next Phase of Growth in the Market

AI-powered exoskeletons are driving a major shift in the walk-assist robot market, moving from clinic-based systems to more adaptive, patient-specific mobility solutions. These advanced systems enable real-time gait adjustment, personalized rehabilitation, and improved safety, making them more effective for both clinical and home-based use. Leading companies such as Wandercraft, Ekso Bionics, ReWalk Robotics, and Bionik Laboratories are advancing AI-driven control systems, supporting the shift toward smarter and more responsive rehabilitation solutions. As adoption grows, these technologies are improving recovery outcomes, expanding use beyond hospitals, and creating new opportunities in home-based and decentralized healthcare delivery.

Shift Toward Hybrid Designs Improves Real-World Adoption

Hybrid wearable exoskeletons are gaining traction as the market shifts toward more practical, patient-friendly solutions that balance performance and usability. By combining strong support with flexible designs, these systems are improving long-term usage and enabling expansion beyond clinical settings into home-based care. This shift is creating new growth opportunities, as companies focus on solutions that not only deliver performance but also improve patient adoption and real-world usability, making hybrid designs a key focus area in the next phase of market development.

Rehabilitation Centers Lead Adoption of Wearable Exoskeletons

The wearable exoskeleton segment dominates the walk assist robot market, holding the largest share in 2025. Clinical studies show that exoskeleton-assisted rehabilitation can significantly improve walking speed, lower-limb strength, and quality of life for stroke patients, making them highly valuable in rehabilitation programs. The strong demand for wearable exoskeletons is driven by their portability, clinical effectiveness, and ability to support both rehabilitation therapy and personal mobility.

Hospitals and rehabilitation centers are increasingly using wearable exoskeletons for gait training because they allow repetitive, controlled walking therapy with reduced physical strain on therapists. At the same time, improvements in battery life, lightweight materials, and AI-based motion control are enabling limited personal and home use, expanding demand beyond clinical settings.

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Key Company Profiles

Ekso Bionics

Lifeward

Cyberdyne Inc.

DIH Medical

Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA

Other Prominent Company Profiles

Bionik Laboratories

Rex Bionics

Wandercraft

Tyromotion GmbH

Toyota Motor Corp

ExoAtlet

Wearable Robotics

Gogoa Mobility

Panasonic Corp

B-Temia Inc.

Bionic Power Inc.

Angel Robotics

Axosuits

BAMA Technology

Biomotum Inc.

Bioservo AB

Marsi Bionics

Fourier Intelligence

FREE Bionics Inc

BTL Robotics

Hexar Humancare

Human in Motion

InteSpring B.V.

Market Segmentation & Forecast

Product Type

Wearable Exoskeleton

Robot Gait Trainer

Soft Exosuits

Application

Neuro- Rehabilitation

Post- Surgical Rehabilitation

Elderly Mobility Assistance

End-User

Rehabilitation Center

Hospital

Home Care Users

Geography

APAC

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

New Zealand

Singapore

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Nordics

Switzerland

North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of the World

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Key Questions Answered in the Report:

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Founded in 2017, Arizton Advisory & Intelligence delivers data-driven market research and strategic consulting that empowers clients to make informed decisions and drive growth. Combining quantitative and qualitative insights, we provide in-depth analysis across industries including Agriculture, Consumer Goods, Technology, Automotive, Healthcare, Data Centers, and Logistics. Recognized by top-tier media, our expert team transforms complex market data into actionable strategies, helping clients anticipate trends, seize opportunities, and stay ahead of the competition.

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