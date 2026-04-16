The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) has formally registered Genuine Renewable Energy and Eco-Friendly Energy Network Corp. (GREEENC) as an ecozone enterprise to manufacture and export PV modules, with the European Union as the primary target market.PEZA, a Philippine government investment promotion agency, has signed a registration agreement with GREEENC, clearing the way for the company to manufacture, assemble, and export PV modules from an industrial park in Batangas province, south of Manila. PEZA signed the agreement this week at its head office, with Director General Tereso O. ...

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