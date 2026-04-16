South Korea has extended investment tax credits to solar module manufacturing facilities meeting carbon footprint thresholds, in the latest step in a policy trajectory that increasingly uses procurement and tax measures to support domestic manufacturers.South Korea has expanded its tax support framework for low-carbon solar module manufacturing, clarifying that facilities producing PV modules with carbon emissions at or below 655 kg CO2/kW are eligible for investment tax credits under revised enforcement rules that took effect April 1. The Korea Photovoltaic Industry Association (KOPIA) told The ...

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