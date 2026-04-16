The procurement platform trusted by Anthropic, Northwestern Mutual, and Dollar Tree enters the contract management market

Early customers are already cutting contract cycle times by more than half and reducing outside legal contractor hours by 50 percent

Zip, the leading AI platform for enterprise procurement, today launched AI Contract Orchestration, a solution that automates supplier contract review, negotiation, and compliance, eliminating the manual back-and-forth that costs companies millions in legal fees and procurement delays every year. Hundreds of industry leaders including Anthropic, AMD, Northwestern Mutual, Dollar Tree, and OpenAI use Zip to orchestrate their procurement process. AI Contract Orchestration brings that same intelligence into contracting for the first time, with AI agents that don't just assist the work, they do it.

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Zip Launches AI Contract Orchestration, Giving Legal and Procurement Teams Back the Millions of Hours Lost to Manual Contract Review. The procurement platform trusted by Anthropic, Northwestern Mutual, and Dollar Tree enters the contract management market. Early customers are already cutting contract cycle times by more than half and reducing outside legal contractor hours by 50 percent

Every company buys things. And every time a new supplier is needed, the same slow process kicks in: a request over email, a contract bounced between procurement and legal, redlines exchanged across inboxes, and approvals chased across many fragmented systems. Procurement teams are left waiting, while legal teams spend hours reinforcing the same policies and clauses across thousands of agreements per year. The tools both teams have been given were never built to eliminate the busy work, only to organize it. And once signed, the problem compounds.

Most companies sign contracts and move on. The terms get buried, the renewal dates pass unnoticed, and the pricing that was negotiated never actually gets enforced. What was agreed to in writing quietly diverges from what's actually being paid or delivered, and no one catches it until the leverage is gone. This is the domain of contract obligation management, and until now, no system has owned it end-to-end. Zip's AI Contract Orchestration changes that: flagging bad terms before signature, and actively surfacing what's owed, expiring, or at risk before a payment or renewal forces the issue.

Zip currently processes well over 1 million contract reviews annually through its platform. At an average attorney billing rate of approximately $300 per hour and a typical four hour review cycle, that represents an estimated $1.32 billion in legal review time, with the vast majority spent on routine agreements. AI Contract Orchestration is Zip's solution to automating that work at scale, not just for legal but for all the stakeholders in the contract review process.

"Contracts don't need to be managed, they need to be orchestrated," said Rujul Zaparde, Co-founder and CEO of Zip. "There are so many people involved in the supplier contract process: procurement, legal, finance, risk, insurance, and marketing. Until now, the contract was the only thing everyone had in common, and even that lived in five different places. With AI Contract Orchestration, we're giving those teams an AI solution that doesn't just store agreements, but actively coordinates the reviews, stakeholders, and decisions around them so companies can move faster, enforce what they've negotiated, and get ahead of risk before it becomes a problem."

Zip starts at the request. The moment an employee asks for a new supplier, Zip's AI already has full context: the intake data, the supplier profile, the spend category, the risk classification, and the company's own legal playbook. By the time a contract arrives for review, the analysis is already underway, and the agents are already doing the work:

AI-suggested redlines aligned to company playbooks: When a supplier contract comes in, Zip's AI compares it against pre-approved legal playbooks and auto-suggests redlines. Teams see exactly where the contract falls outside acceptable terms before review begins, cutting the time spent on first-pass markups.

When a supplier contract comes in, Zip's AI compares it against pre-approved legal playbooks and auto-suggests redlines. Teams see exactly where the contract falls outside acceptable terms before review begins, cutting the time spent on first-pass markups. AI contract review and risk detection: Zip reviews the full contract and surfaces risk across key categories including liability, data privacy, and termination. Each review includes a risk summary and recommended actions, so teams can prioritize and act faster.

Zip reviews the full contract and surfaces risk across key categories including liability, data privacy, and termination. Each review includes a risk summary and recommended actions, so teams can prioritize and act faster. Intelligent contract triage and automatic routing: Zip evaluates every incoming contract by type and risk level, then routes it to the right team for sign off. Standard, low-risk agreements move through automatically. Higher-risk contracts are escalated to the right reviewer with context already attached.

Zip evaluates every incoming contract by type and risk level, then routes it to the right team for sign off. Standard, low-risk agreements move through automatically. Higher-risk contracts are escalated to the right reviewer with context already attached. AI contract generation: Legal teams can generate first-draft contract language directly in Zip, grounded in pre-approved playbooks and historical agreements. Drafts can be tailored by contract type, counterparty, and deal terms, reducing time spent on initial drafting.

Legal teams can generate first-draft contract language directly in Zip, grounded in pre-approved playbooks and historical agreements. Drafts can be tailored by contract type, counterparty, and deal terms, reducing time spent on initial drafting. End-to-end contract compliance: Pre-signature, contract terms are embedded directly into catalog, PO, and invoice workflows so spend limits and compliance are enforced; post-signature, supplier obligations are tracked automatically through the full contract lifecycle.

Early customers, including N26 and Bandwidth, are already beginning to see results. Across the board, AI Contract Orchestration is reducing contract cycle times by 51 percent, cutting manual contract requests in half, and reducing outside legal contractor hours by 50 percent. Because Zip already sits at the center of the procurement workflow, connecting intake, approvals, supplier data, and payments, AI Contract Orchestration integrates naturally into how teams already work.

"Zip's Contract Orchestration tool has been a game changer for our team," said Cathy Reynolds, Director of Global Sourcing Vendor Management at Bandwidth. "Previously, we were routing through Ironclad to DocuSign just to create a template. Now for the first time, we're truly on the same page all of our contracts are in one place, with complete clarity from start to finish. We've already seen our NDA turnaround decrease by 60%. It's a dramatically improved workflow."

"Implementation, adoption, and user experience are the biggest issues plaguing traditional CLM," added Nikhil Gaur, Director of Strategic Projects Research Analyst at The Hackett Group. "Zip's new Contract Orchestration solution solves all of these given Zip's well-deserved reputation for rapid implementations, cross-functional adoption, and ease of use. Moreover, the functionalities go beyond contract review workflows to incorporate post-signature activities such as obligations and renewals, which are typically where organizations require the most value from technology."

AI Contract Orchestration is available now. It was unveiled on stage at Zip Forward Europe 2026 on April 16 in London. To learn more or request a demo, visit ziphq.com.

About Zip

Zip is the leading AI platform for enterprise procurement. Through one platform, Zip unifies how companies purchase replacing fragmented tools and manual processes with intelligent orchestration that procurement teams and employees actually want to use. Zip is the only procurement orchestration platform with full intake-to-pay capabilities and has the most widely deployed AI agents in enterprise procurement. Zip has delivered over $6 billion in customer savings and powers modern procurement for hundreds of global enterprises, including Anthropic, AMD, Discover, Dollar Tree, OpenAI, T-Mobile, and more. Visit www.ziphq.com.

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