SnapLogic Announces AI Gateway and Trusted Agent Identity to Power the Era of Digital Labor

New capabilities across AI connectivity, agentic orchestration, and governance enable organizations to move from AI experimentation to enterprise execution

San Mateo, California, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SnapLogic , the Agentic Integration Company, today announced the introduction of AI Gateway and Trusted Agent Identity as core pillars of its Agentic Integration Platform . These innovations help enterprises embed AI directly into enterprise workflows across AI connectivity, agentic orchestration, and governance, making SnapLogic a core part of their AI infrastructure. Without these capabilities, agents remain demonstrations. With them, they become infrastructure.

While AI adoption continues to accelerate, many organizations struggle to translate experimentation into measurable outcomes. According to Gartner , nearly 50% of generative AI projects were abandoned after proof of concept due to poor data quality, inadequate risk controls, escalating costs, or unclear business value. The challenge is not intelligence. It is execution.

Unlike approaches tied to a single cloud or SaaS ecosystem, SnapLogic enables organizations to connect and orchestrate AI across systems, data, and agents, regardless of where agents were built. The platform delivers full capability parity across leading AI models, including OpenAI, Azure OpenAI, Google Gemini, and Amazon Bedrock. This parity spans eight capability dimensions, providing a consistent experience across every major provider without requiring model-specific logic.

"Enterprises don't have a shortage of AI models or agents. They have a shortage of execution," said Jeremiah Stone, chief technology officer at SnapLogic. "The real challenge is operationalizing AI as digital labor inside business processes. With this expansion of our platform, we're enabling organizations to turn AI into real work. The companies that win won't be the ones with the best models. They'll be the ones that harness them first."

AI Connectivity: Turning every integration into an agent-ready tool

SnapLogic is expanding its platform to turn existing enterprise integrations into tools that any AI agent can call, regardless of where that agent was built. The OpenAPI Function Generator converts any API specification into agent-callable capabilities instantly, with no manual code. Existing API investments become agent capabilities. With native bi-directional MCP support, organizations can put any external MCP server to work and expose any pipeline as a secure tool for external agents, bridging more than 1,000 native connectors to the growing ecosystem of public MCP services in a single governed layer.

These enhancements include:

The ability to expose data pipelines as reusable tools for AI agents, including those built and deployed outside the SnapLogic platform

Access to more than 1,000 prebuilt connectors spanning ERP, CRM, databases, and SaaS systems, available as agent-ready tools

Tool lifecycle management, including versioning and governance

Expanded metadata and lineage to support discoverability, reuse, and governance at scale

Agentic Orchestration: Building and running AI workflows across the enterprise

To support enterprise-scale AI execution, SnapLogic is expanding its orchestration capabilities for organizations to design, build, and run AI-powered workflows that span applications, data, APIs, and agents. Using AgentCreator, teams can build and deploy custom AI agents visually, with full visibility into every reasoning step, tool call, and result at design time. These workflows can coordinate across multiple agents and enterprise systems simultaneously, enabling the kind of multi-system orchestration that isolated agents or single-platform approaches cannot deliver.

Governance: AI Gateway and Trusted Agent Identity

As AI agents move from experiments into production workflows, governance becomes the prerequisite for enterprise deployment. SnapLogic is introducing two new capabilities purpose-built for governing agent execution at scale.

The new AI Gateway provides a centralized layer for authentication, authorization, and traffic throttling across AI interactions. A dedicated MCP observability dashboard delivers real-time visibility into how agents are interacting with enterprise systems, providing purpose-built monitoring that general-purpose tracing tools cannot.

Complementing AI Gateway, Trusted Agent Identity ensures that when an AI agent acts on behalf of a user, it operates with that specific user's identity and permissions, not a shared service account. Using token propagation, the end-user's identity flows through every layer, from the agent to the integration layer to the backend enterprise system, enabling per-user authorization wherever the agent operates. Every agent action is auditable back to the individual who initiated it.

Additional enhancements include:

End-to-end observability of AI workflows and execution

Full pipeline lineage and traceability

Governance across data, APIs, and agent interactions

Together, these capabilities provide organizations with the control and transparency needed to safely scale AI across business-critical processes.

Building faster across the platform with SnapGPT

Underpinning all three capabilities, SnapLogic's AI development assistant SnapGPT accelerates how teams build, analyze, and manage AI-powered workflows across the platform. Building on Extended Thinking, released in December 2025 for advanced pipeline reasoning, SnapLogic is introducing Plan Mode to pre-validate and refine workflow plans before execution, and Preview Data Insights to surface data structure, quality, and compliance considerations at design time.

From experimentation to execution

With these updates, the SnapLogic Agentic Integration Platform becomes the execution foundation for enterprise AI, enabling organizations to move from pilots and proofs of concept to production-grade digital labor. As AI shifts from individual productivity tools to operational infrastructure, the organizations that operationalize it first will hold a lasting competitive advantage.

To find out more about how SnapLogic's Agentic Integration Platform can help your organization's AI initiatives, sign up for a demo: https://www.snaplogic.com/request-demo

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic is the Agentic Integration Company, integrating AI, data, applications, and agents into one powerful platform that transforms how enterprises connect, automate, and scale. Unlike legacy integration tools, SnapLogic is built for the AI era and trusted by global leaders, including AstraZeneca, Adobe, Verizon, and Sony. With its industry-leading platform, SnapLogic empowers every team across the enterprise to securely build faster, smarter, AI-connected workflows - all through natural language and intuitive low-code design.

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Gemma Smith SnapLogic gsmith@snaplogic.com Bianca Robles Offleash PR snaplogic@offleashpr.com