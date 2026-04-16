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PR Newswire
16.04.2026 12:36 Uhr
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Mail Metrics Bolsters Senior Leadership Team with Chief Revenue Officer Appointment

DUBLIN, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mail Metrics Group has bolstered its senior leadership team with the appointment of Karl Kohler as Chief Revenue Officer.

Kohler will lead the group's commercial growth strategy across the UK, Ireland and Europe, with responsibility for client experience, sales and marketing, positioning Mail Metrics to scale as a leading platform and technology force in customer communications management across Europe.

His appointment marks a significant step in Mail Metrics' ambition to scale to a $1 billion business, accelerating the organisation's digital transformation and expanding its footprint across key markets.

Kohler brings extensive leadership experience to the role, spanning operations, technology consulting and sales leadership, with a proven track record of driving growth in complex, fast-moving environments. Most recently, Kohler served as Sales Leader at Avanade Ireland (a joint venture between Microsoft and Accenture), where he led the business through 14 x revenue growth over six years. During this time, Avanade Ireland was recognised as Microsoft Partner of the Year, amongst several other external accolades.

Nick Keegan, CEO of Mail Metrics Group, comments: "Karl's appointment is a statement of intent for where Mail Metrics is headed.

"His commercial instincts, his experience scaling technology businesses, and his ability to build lasting client relationships make him exactly the right person to lead our growth agenda. We have significant ambitions as a business, and Karl will be central to how we achieve them."

Karl Kohler comments: "Mail Metrics is at a genuinely exciting inflection point. The business has built a strong foundation and a reputation for delivering critical communications at scale for some of the most recognised brands across the UK and Ireland. I'm looking forward to working with a strong leadership team to accelerate that growth, deepen our client relationships and drive the digital evolution that will define the next chapter of this business."

Headquartered in Dublin, and with sites in Bangor, Bellshill, Huddersfield, Leicester and Warsaw, Mail Metrics helps organisations manage regulated, critical customer communications via one platform, unifying digital and print. The Mail Metrics platform provides teams with real-time analysis for total control, and customers with the communication experiences they expect. As a trusted partner, Mail Metrics consults with clients to deliver tailored insight, enabling organisations to maximise the effectiveness of their communications. A suite of certifications across its sites provides robust evidence of Mail Metrics' dedication to operational compliance and integrity.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2958212/Mail_Metrics_Karl_Kohler.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mail-metrics-bolsters-senior-leadership-team-with-chief-revenue-officer-appointment-302744615.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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