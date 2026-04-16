BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 16
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 15 April 2026 were:
252.88p Capital only (undiluted)
256.86p Including current year income (undiluted)
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis, except for the holding in Patisserie Valerie which has now been written down to nil following confirmation the company has gone into administration.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.