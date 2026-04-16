Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market worth $4.06 billion by 2031- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, 'Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market by Fiber Type (Glass, Carbon), Resin Type (PA, PP, PEEK, PPA), Manufacturing Process (Pultrusion, Direct-LFT (D-LFT)), End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2031', The long fiber thermoplastics market is projected to grow from USD 2.86 billion in 2026 and to reach USD 4.06 billion by 2031, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during the forecast period.

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Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2026 Market Size: USD 2.86 billion

2031 Projected Market Size: USD 4.06 billion

CAGR (2026-2031): of 7.2%

Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market Trends & Insights:

The long fiber thermoplastics market is experiencing strong growth, driven by rising demand for efficient, reliable electrical conductivity across the power, construction, industrial, automotive, and telecommunications sectors. Continuous advancements in conductor design, insulation materials such as XLPE and PVC, and manufacturing processes have improved thermal performance, safety, and durability, expanding the use of copper cables in medium- and high-voltage applications as well as specialized applications.

This demand is further reinforced by rapid electrification trends, including renewable energy integration, electric vehicle adoption, and the expansion of charging infrastructure, all of which require high-quality copper wiring solutions. At the same time, ongoing grid modernization, underground cabling projects, and the need to enhance energy efficiency and system reliability are driving sustained adoption of long fiber thermoplastics products globally.

Asia Pacific dominated the long fiber thermoplastics market with a share of 43.4% in terms of value in 2024.

By insulation type, the XLPE segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

By fiber type, the glass fiber segment dominated the long fiber thermoplastics market with a share of 78.8% in terms of value, in 2025.

By resin type, the PPA segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By manufacturing process, the D-LFT segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By end-use industry, the sporting goods segment is projected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Celanese Corporation, SABIC, Avient Corporation, RTP Company, and KINGFA are star players in the long fiber thermoplastics market, given their broad industry coverage and strong operational & financial strength.

TechnoCompound GmbH, AKRO-PLASTIC, GS Caltex Corporation, Suzhou Sunway, and Zhejiang Juner New Materials have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs due to their well-developed marketing channels and extensive funding to build their product portfolios.

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The long fiber thermoplastics market is significantly influenced by the presence of global and regional manufacturers. Companies such as Celanese Corporation, SABIC, Avient Corporation, Daicel Corporation, RTP Company, BASF SE, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Toray Industries, Inc., and Kingfa Science & Technology Co., Ltd. offer a wide range of long fiber thermoplastics. The availability of these high-quality products from numerous reliable suppliers facilitates market growth, as various industries show increasing interest in using long fiber thermoplastics.

Carbon fiber segment to grow at highest CAGR in long fiber thermoplastics market during forecast period

The carbon fiber segment is expected to post the highest CAGR in the long fiber thermoplastics market over the forecast period, driven by its exceptional strength-to-weight ratio, high stiffness, and superior fatigue resistance compared with glass fiber alternatives. These properties make carbon fiber-reinforced thermoplastics well suited to demanding applications across the aerospace, automotive, and industrial sectors. A key growth driver is rising demand for lightweight materials to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions, particularly in the automotive and aerospace industries. Carbon fiber thermoplastics enable significant weight reduction without compromising structural integrity, making them a preferred choice for next-generation mobility solutions, including electric vehicles. Advancements in manufacturing technologies, such as automated processing and improved recyclability of thermoplastic composites, are reducing production complexity and supporting wider adoption. The growing focus on sustainability and stringent environmental regulations are further accelerating the shift toward high-performance, lightweight, and recyclable materials, positioning carbon fiber as a key growth segment. Moreover, increasing investments in R&D and the expanding use of carbon fiber thermoplastics in emerging applications, such as renewable energy wind energy components and high-performance consumer goods, are expected to further boost segment growth. As industries continue to prioritize performance optimization and lightweighting, the carbon fiber segment is anticipated to outpace other fiber types in growth rate over the forecast period.

In resin type, PPA segment to grow at highest CAGR in long fiber thermoplastics market during forecast period

The polyphthalamide (PPA) segment is expected to post the highest CAGR in the long fiber thermoplastics market over the forecast period, driven by its superior thermal stability, high mechanical strength, and excellent chemical resistance. PPA-based LFTs are increasingly preferred for automotive under-the-hood and electrical & electronics applications, where high-temperature performance and durability are critical. Additionally, rising demand for lightweight, high-performance materials in electric vehicles (EVs) and miniaturized electronic components is accelerating the adoption of PPA, supporting its strong growth outlook.

D-LFT manufacturing process segment to grow at highest CAGR in long fiber thermoplastics market during forecast period

The Direct Long Fiber Thermoplastics (D-LFT) manufacturing process segment is expected to see the highest growth over the forecast period, primarily because it supports high-volume production with improved operational efficiency. This process enables on-site customization of material formulations, allowing manufacturers to optimize fiber loading and part performance for specific application requirements. It is particularly gaining traction in the automotive sector for producing large, complex components with reduced cycle times and lower scrap rates.

The growing shift toward integrated and streamlined manufacturing processes, along with rising demand for lightweight, structurally efficient components, is further driving the adoption of D-LFT technology across end-use industries.

Energy & power segment poised to witness highest CAGR over forecast period

The energy & power segment is projected to post the highest CAGR in the long fiber thermoplastics market over the forecast period, driven by the growing adoption of advanced composites in renewable energy applications. Long fiber thermoplastics are gaining traction in wind energy components, such as turbine housings and structural parts, for their high strength, corrosion resistance, and durability in harsh environments. Growing investments in renewable energy infrastructure and grid modernization are boosting demand for lightweight, electrically insulating, and low-maintenance materials.

As the global transition to clean energy accelerates, the use of long-fiber thermoplastics in energy generation, transmission, and storage systems is expected to expand significantly, supporting strong growth in this segment.

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Asia Pacific expected to register highest CAGR in terms of value during forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is expected to post the highest CAGR by value in the long-fiber thermoplastics market over the forecast period, driven by rapid industrialization and strong growth in key end-use industries. The region's expanding automotive, electrical & electronics, and construction sectors, particularly in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea, are significantly boosting demand for lightweight, high-performance materials. Increasing investments in manufacturing capabilities, favorable government policies, and the presence of low-cost production bases are further supporting market growth.

Moreover, the rising adoption of electric vehicles and the growing focus on sustainable, energy-efficient materials are accelerating the use of long-fiber thermoplastics across the region, positioning Asia Pacific as the fastest-growing market.

Key Players

Prominent companies include Celanese Corporation (US), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Avient Corporation (US), Daicel Corporation (Japan), RTP Company (US), Lotte Chemical Corporation (South Korea), Syensqo (Belgium), BASF SE (Germany), Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Japan), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), KINGFA (China), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Xiamen LFT Composite Plastic Co., Ltd. (China), BGF Group (China), Lehmann&Voss&Co. KG (Germany), and others.

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