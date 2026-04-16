Galantas Gold Corporation: Galantas Gold Announces the Exercise of Warrants

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 16, 2026 / Galantas Gold Corporation (TSXV:GAL)(AIM:GAL) ("Galantas" or the "Company") announces that it has received notification from shareholder Eric Sprott, that 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation beneficially owned by him, exercised 39,000,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.12 per ordinary share pursuant to the issuance of the share purchase warrant as announced on 31 December 2025. Following the exercise of the share purchase warrant, Mr. Sprott will hold approximately 99,166,667 ordinary shares equal to 19.9% of the Company's issued share capital.

On 13 April 2026, an additional 1,500,000 common share purchase warrants in the Company were exercised at an exercise price of C$0.12 per ordinary share.

Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for the 40,500,000 new ordinary shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective and that dealings in the new ordinary shares on AIM will commence on or around 21 April 2026. The new ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares in the Company.

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 499,363,772 ordinary shares.

About Galantas Gold Corporation

Galantas Gold Corporation is a publicly traded gold company focused on the acquisition, development, and advancement of gold assets in stable mining jurisdictions. The Company is currently advancing the Indiana Project in Chile toward production.

Galantas' strategy is to build long-term shareholder value through disciplined capital allocation, technically rigorous project evaluation, and responsible development of high-quality mineral assets.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. The Company is admitted to trading on AIM and accordingly, further disclosure on the matter can be found on the Company's profile on the London Stock Exchange website.

Enquiries

Galantas Gold Corporation

Mario Stifano: Chief Executive Officer

Email: info@galantas.com

Website: www.galantas.com

Telephone: +1 416-848-7744

Grant Thornton UK LLP (AIM Nomad)

Philip Secrett, Harrison Clarke, Elliot Peters

Telephone: +44(0)20 7383 5100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (AIM Broker)

David Hignell, Charlie Bouverat (Corporate Finance)

Grant Barker (Sales & Brokering)

Telephone: +44(0)20 3470 0470

SOURCE: Galantas Gold Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/galantas-gold-announces-the-exercise-of-warrants-1157989