Gamma Resources LTD: Gamma Resources Announces Implementation of a Warrant Incentive Program

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 16, 2026 / Gamma Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:GAMA)(OTCQB:GAMXF)(FRA:MRD0) ("Gamma" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the implementation of a warrant incentive program (the "Incentive Program") intended to encourage the exercise of up to 9,250,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Warrants").

Pursuant to the Incentive Program, commencing on April 16, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) and expiring on May 14, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) (the "Incentive Exercise Period"), the Company will grant to each holder of Warrants who exercises their Warrants during the Incentive Exercise Period one additional common share purchase warrant for each Warrant exercised (each, an "Incentive Warrant"). Each Incentive Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance, at a price of $0.15 per share.

Holders of Warrants issued by the Company on June 26, 2024 (8,200,000) and October 8, 2024 (1,050,000) with an exercise price of $0.15 and which expire on June 27, 2027 and October 9, 2027, respectively, are able to participate in the Incentive Program.

Instructions for Participation

To be eligible for the Incentive Program, the Warrant holder must, during the Incentive Exercise Period, duly exercise their Warrants including:

Complete and deliver to the Company the original Warrant exercise form, the exercise price, and such additional documentation as will be requested by the Company.

The Warrant exercise forms should be emailed to: Robert Doyle at bdoyle@pacificopportunity.com.

The applicable aggregate exercise price must be made payable to the order of the Company by way of wire, certified cheque, money order or bank draft in lawful money of Canada.

For assistance, please contact Bob Doyle, CFO of the Company, at 604-561-8990 or bdoyle@pacificopportunity.com.

Gamma anticipates using the proceeds from the exercise of any Warrants for general working capital and advancing exploration activities. Incentive Warrants, if issued, and any shares issuable on the exercise thereof, will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance of the Incentive Warrants. The Incentive Program is subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Warrants which remain unexercised following the completion of the Incentive Exercise Period will continue to be exercisable on the terms existing immediately prior to the implementation of the Incentive Program, and no further Incentive Warrants will be granted on any exercise of such Warrants following the completion of the Incentive Exercise Period.

Related Party Disclosure

It is anticipated that insiders of the Company may participate in the Incentive Program. Such participation in the Incentive Program would be considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of such insider participation.

About Gamma Resources Ltd.

Gamma Resources Ltd. is a U.S.-focused uranium exploration and development company advancing high-quality assets in the Mountain West region. The Company's portfolio includes the Green River Project in Utah, comprising 1,100 acres near prominent regional producers, and the Mesa Arc Project in New Mexico, a strategic land position now totaling 4,520 acres that includes historic uranium resources in the Chama Basin. Management believes the Company is uniquely positioned to benefit from the unprecedented policy and market tailwinds reshaping the U.S. nuclear landscape, and help meet this demand with responsibly sourced, U.S.-based uranium supply.

Gamma trades on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX-V: GAMA), OTC (OTCQB: GAMXF) and Frankfurt (FRA: MRD0).

For Further Information

Mr. Gabriel Alonso-Mendoza, President and CEO Email: gabriel@gammaresourcesltd.com Tel: 1 (833) 854-6826 www.gammaresourcesltd.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "will", "expect", "plan," "intend" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, with respect to the terms of the Incentive Program, the use of proceeds received from the exercise of Warrants and the receipt of approval of the TSXV.

Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to receipt of regulatory approvals, risk that the Company will not be able to use proceeds from the exercise of Warrants as currently anticipated, risks related to general economic and market conditions; accidents, title disputes, and other risks of the mining industry.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation or responsibility to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Gamma Resources LTD

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/gamma-resources-announces-implementation-of-a-warrant-incentive-program-1158002