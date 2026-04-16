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ACCESS Newswire
16.04.2026 13:02 Uhr
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Dominion Harbor Group CEO David Pridham Earns Top 20 Spot In The 2026 IAM Market Makers Of The Year List Of The World's Leading Patent Dealmakers

David Pridham Takes The #18 Slot In The Top Intellectual Property Trade Publication's Annual Rankings

LONDON, UK AND DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 16, 2026 / Global Intellectual Property industry trade publication IAM (Intellectual Asset Management) has released its 2026 IAM Market Makers of the Year listing, naming Dominion Harbor Group CEO David Pridham in the top 20 rankings at #18 spot of the world's top 40 patent dealmakers as selected by the publication's editorial team.

Mr. Pridham was cited by IAM's 2026 Market Makers of the Year for having "...expanded the firm's portfolio significantly in 2025 by acquiring 2,500 patents from Dolby. Dominion operates Edison Innovations, which includes the red phosphor assets transferred as part of the Dolby-GE Licensing acquisition, and uses Edison as a vehicle to license these technologies into multiple markets. Pridham also led acquisitions of large portfolios from Ofinno, Shanghai Langbo Communication Technology and Vulcan Gaming, creating new subsidiaries to launch licensing programmes targeting wireless communications, automotive V2X systems, and gaming technologies worldwide...".

The IAM Market Makers of the Year annual listing recognizes 40 Intellectual Property industry dealmakers and decision-makers as determined by the publication's editorial team. According to the trade magazine, over the past year, those featured in the Market Makers listing have executed major asset transactions, driven innovation in the dealmaking space and, ultimately, created significant value from IP.

"Those recognized are true leaders in the field - individuals who craft sophisticated strategies in an increasingly complex licensing environment, oversee high-stakes negotiations and secure impactful deals. While there are many others whose achievements merit recognition, there is little doubt that the individuals on this list represent the very top tier of the profession," as stated by IAM.

Other executives cited within the Top 20 include Peter Moller, Access Advance; Andy Sherman, Dolby; Patrik Hammarén, Nokia; Christina Petersson - Ericsson; and Liren Chen - InterDigital.

"Being recognized by IAM's Market Makers of the Year is a significant honor and it's one that I share with our company's entire management and staff, each of whom play an important role in our licensing achievements," said Mr. Pridham.

About IAM:

IAM focuses on the many ways in which intellectual property and intangible assets can be used to create corporate value. In-depth articles, case studies, interviews and surveys, as well as a widely read blog, provide a high-level corporate readership with cutting-edge insights into how intellectual property and other intangibles can be used to create strategic advantage, build shareholder returns, generate bottom-line revenue and gain greater leverage in the financial markets.

About Dominion Harbor Enterprises, LLC:

Dominion Harbor Enterprises (DHE) is a premier intellectual property transaction and advisory firm, recognized for its unmatched expertise in IP transactions. DHE provides clients with unparalleled access to targeted and credentialed licensees, supported by its proprietary IPedia patent intelligence solution. The firm is committed to fostering innovation and growth in the intellectual property landscape.

# # #

CONTACT: SSA Public Relations

Steve Syatt
steve@ssapr.com
+1 (818) 223-1022

SOURCE: Dominion Harbor Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dominion-harbor-group-ceo-david-pridham-earns-top-20-spot-in-the-1158192

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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