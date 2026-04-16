Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2026) - IC Group Holdings Inc. (TSXV: ICGH) ("IC Group" or the "Company"), a technology-enabled consumer engagement company serving global enterprise brands, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025, on or before Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

The Company will host a live conference call on Thursday, April 30, 2026, at 10:00 AM ET (7:00 AM PT) to discuss the results and provide a business outlook.

Q4 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

IC Group invites shareholders, analysts, investors, and media to join the call. The discussion will be led by:

Duncan McCready - Chief Executive Officer

John Penhale - Chief Financial Officer

Glen Nelson - Investor Relations and Communications

A live question-and-answer session will follow the prepared remarks.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Thursday, April 30, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM Eastern Time (7:00 AM Pacific Time)

Access Link: https://bit.ly/ICGH_Q4_2025

Replay & Materials: A recording of the call and presentation materials will be made available after the event on the investor section of the Company's website:

https://www.icgroupinc.com/investor-relations

About IC Group Holdings Inc.

IC Group (TSXV: ICGH) is a consumer engagement company driving commerce and data for global brands and professional sports teams across live events, digital ecosystems, and mobile channels. Operating at the intersection of marketing, technology, and commerce, we simplify the complexities of modern consumer engagement for customers on a global scale.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292801

Source: IC Group Inc.