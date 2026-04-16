Photovoltaic module prices have risen for the fourth consecutive month, driven by strong demand for energy independence despite falling upstream costs such as polysilicon. At the same time, production cuts in China and tighter supply conditions are limiting availability, reinforcing price increases across all technologies.For the fourth consecutive month, photovoltaic module prices have risen across all technologies. Although the pace of increase has slowed compared to the start of the year, the upward trend remains intact. Between March and April, average prices rose by 5.5%, with all-black modules ...

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