Initial capsule collections include leading global football clubs: Al-Ittihad, AlUla, Como 1907, Everton, LAFC, Pisa, and Tottenham Hotspur

Como 1907 ("Como" or the "Club"), through its retail affiliate Sent Retail, today announced the global launch of RHUDE 4 FANS ("R4F"), a new collaboration model designed to reposition fan apparel as a premium, scalable business at the intersection of sport, fashion, and culture. Built in collaboration with RHUDE/RHU, R4F reflects the Club's broader strategy to develop businesses that extend beyond football and can serve clubs, leagues, fans, and sports properties globally.

Developed under the creative direction of Rhuigi Villaseñor, Founder of RHUDE/RHU and a shareholder of Como, R4F introduces a design-led approach that moves beyond traditional fan merchandise into a lifestyle category by creating aspirational, fashion-driven capsule collections that fans want to wear as part of their everyday identity. Through his dual creative roles with Como and RHUDE/RHU, paired with his insights as an investor in the Club, Villaseñor brings a unique combination of creative leadership and strategic alignment to the initiative.

The R4F platform will launch with capsule collections from global football partners: Al-Ittihad Saudi Club (KSA), AlUla Football Club (KSA), Como 1907 (Italy), Everton Football Club (U.K.), Los Angeles Football Club (U.S.), Pisa Sporting Club (Italy), and Tottenham Hotspur Football Club (U.K.), with capsules rolling out globally throughout 2026. The collections will include a range of elevated fan apparel and lifestyle pieces, distributed globally through select retail partners, premium department stores, club shops, and direct-to-consumer channels.

"I've always been drawn to places with a strong sense of history and style, and Lake Como is exactly that it's been a source of inspiration for me for years," said Rhuigi Villaseñor, Founder of RHUDE/RHU and a shareholder of Como 1907. "This is a natural extension of our vision to transform the Club into a platform that blends football, fashion, and lifestyle on a global scale. I spent years putting RHUDE/RHU on athletes across leagues and geographies, and R4F is about bringing that same design language and construction standards to the fans of all sports."

R4F represents a scaled collaboration developed within Sent Retail's broader model, which pairs club IP with a globally recognized design partner to create premium, fashion-led fanwear. Built in collaboration with RHUDE/RHU, the initiative enables clubs and leagues to access Rhuigi Villaseñor's street-luxury design perspective through official capsule collections, translating the RHUDE/RHU aesthetic into culturally relevant products designed for everyday wear.

R4F functions as both a product line and a commercial framework, demonstrating how Como's Sent Retail can structure and scale brand collaborations across multiple partners. The model enables clubs and sports properties to unlock new revenue streams while elevating brand positioning through premium, culturally relevant merchandise.

Traditional fan apparel has largely remained disconnected from broader consumer fashion trends. R4F addresses this gap by creating products designed for everyday wear while ensuring accessibility at scale, positioning fandom as an extension of personal identity.

R4F is central to Como 1907's broader strategy to diversify revenue and build scalable businesses beyond the constraints of its local market. Based in a town of approximately 85,000 people, the club has developed Sent Retail as a dedicated platform to expand its commercial reach, using Como as a testing ground to develop and refine concepts applicable across the global sports industry, and then scaled with a Multi-Club Servicing (MCS) business model.

"Como is a club in a small city, and we quickly realized we cannot rely on the local market alone to build a sustainable, competitive business. That reality drove us to think differently," said Mirwan Suwarso, President of Como 1907. "We built Sent Retail around Multi-Club Servicing, taking what we are creating in Como where we act as our own research and development laboratory and applying it to other clubs and partners. RHUDE 4 FANS is a direct extension of that thinking: a model developed inside Como that can scale far beyond it."

The launch of R4F marks a key step in Como 1907's evolution from a football club into a broader platform spanning sport, fashion, and lifestyle one designed not only to grow its own brand, but to create scalable solutions for the wider sports industry.

About Como 1907

Founded in 1907, Como 1907 is an Italian professional football club that returned to Serie A in 2024. Based at the historic Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia on the shores of Lake Como, the club sits within a broader ecosystem spanning sports, retail, hospitality, media, and tourism. Through affiliated companies operating under a Multi-Club Servicing (MCS) business model, the group provides services and expertise to other football organizations, generating revenue beyond the club while extending its methodology internationally.

About Rhuigi Villaseñor

Rhuigi Villaseñor is the Founder of RHUDE and RHU and a shareholder of Como football club. Since launching RHUDE in Los Angeles in 2016, he has built a globally recognised fashion brand shaped by luxury craftsmanship, contemporary culture and a distinct visual identity. He also acts as Chief Brand Officer in the club and the group's corresponding retail and hospitality interests.

About Sent Retail

Sent Retail is the fashion and lifestyle affiliate created by the group behind Como football team. It develops and manages brands and their retail operations, including product development, collaborations, supply chain, e-commerce, and distribution. As part of the group's Multi-Club Servicing (MCS) business model, Sent Retail provides retail and merchandising services to sports organizations, brands, and partners.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts

For Fashion, Hospitality Culture Inquiries:

Alexandra Bell, Chief Communications Officer, Como 1907

alex.bell@comofootball.com

For Business Sports Inquiries:

Prosek Partners

Pro-Como1907@Prosek.com