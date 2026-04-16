Licensing agreement for BayesShield brings AI trained on 11.7 billion retail trades into Germany's premier digital university for research and graduate programs

Perpetuals.com Ltd (Nasdaq: PDC), a financial technology company combining trading infrastructure and artificial intelligence, today announced the execution of a strategic licensing agreement with the German University of Digital Science (German UDS) for the integration of the company's proprietary BayesShield AI predictive intelligence platform. German UDS, a state-recognized, accredited, fully digital university based in Potsdam, Germany, will license BayesShield AI for deployment across its research centers and digital learning infrastructure, including its Research Center for Artificial Intelligence, Research Center for Cybersecurity, and Research Center for Digital Transformations.

The partnership positions BayesShield as both a teaching tool and a live research platform at a premier German university and marks Perpetuals's entry into the $83 billion global online education market, which is expected to grow 22.2% annually. The university's dedicated research centers will also serve as applied R&D environments for advancing BayesShield's machine learning models, strengthening the company's intellectual property portfolio and market positioning while generating recurring SaaS licensing revenue for Perpetuals.

German UDS will integrate BayesShield AI into its curriculum as a live case study and applied research platform across multiple graduate programs, including its M.Sc. in Applied AI, M.Sc. in Cybersecurity, MBA in Financial Technology, and MBA in Digital Technologies. Students and faculty can leverage BayesShield's probabilistic AI models, trained on 11.7 billion retail trades and more than 1 million unique user histories, to analyze real-world trading patterns, conduct research on retail investor behavior, and develop next-generation risk management frameworks.

"This partnership represents a transformative moment for Perpetuals," said Patrick Gruhn, CEO of Perpetuals. "By licensing BayesShield to a German state-recognized university, we are simultaneously creating a new recurring revenue stream, gaining academic validation for our AI from world-class researchers, and establishing a pipeline to the next generation of fintech talent globally."

BayesShield AI is Perpetuals's predictive intelligence platform, trained on over 11.7 billion actual retail trades sourced from a live, regulated Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF). Unlike competing systems that rely on simulated data or public market feeds, BayesShield uses a proprietary dataset that analyzes 200+ features per trade to calculate win/loss probability in real time before trade execution.

In a pilot program announced in February 2026, BayesShield demonstrated the ability to filter 92% of losing retail trades in BTC-USD perpetual futures based on backtesting against a full year of actual retail trading data. The system is currently being scaled on NVIDIA-powered hardware for broader commercial rollout in the second half of 2026. The proprietary dataset underlying BayesShield, generated from the company's operation of a regulated MTF, represents a data moat that cannot be purchased through any API or easily replicated by competitors.

"The integration of BayesShield into our research and teaching infrastructure aligns with our mission to equip global digital leaders with real-world tools and datasets," said Prof. Dr. Mike Friedrichsen, co-founder of German UDS. "BayesShield gives our students access to one of the largest retail trading datasets ever assembled, providing unparalleled hands-on experience with production-grade AI systems in financial markets."

??German UDS is fully recognized by the Brandenburg Ministry of Science (MWFK), endorsed by the German Science and Humanities Council (Wissenschaftsrat), and accredited by the German Accreditation Council (DAR) through ASIIN. It is Europe's first fully digital, state-recognized university, delivering German-accredited degrees entirely online to students worldwide.

About Perpetuals.com Ltd.

Perpetuals.com Ltd (NASDAQ: PDC) is a fintech company developing AI-powered trading products and prediction markets, with a global footprint across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its mission is to reduce risk through empowering retail users with intuitive, secure, and efficient trading experiences across multiple asset classes.

Perpetuals's proprietary trading platform, Kronos X, combines advanced AI and data analysis. The technology is trained on billions of trades, monitors market activity in real time, identifies patterns for trading and risk decisions, and provides multi-asset coverage with self-clearing blockchain-based settlement. The company's licensed European Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF) infrastructure and Kronos X multi-asset exchange platform operate with full MiFID II, MiCA, DORA, and EMIR compliance.

About German University of Digital Science

German University of Digital Science (German UDS) is a state-recognized, fully accredited digital university based in Potsdam, Germany. Recognized by the Brandenburg Ministry of Science (MWFK) in February 2025 following a positive recommendation from the German Science and Humanities Council (Wissenschaftsrat), and with all study programs accredited by the German Accreditation Council (DAR) through ASIIN, German UDS is Europe's first 100% digitally designed university offering German-accredited Master's, MBA, and Micro-Degree programs entirely online to a global student body. The university operates six dedicated research centers focused on Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Quantitative Finance and Digital Markets, Extended Reality, Digital Transformations, and Educational Technologies.

For more information, visit german-uds.de.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits of the Licensing Agreement with German UDS, the anticipated impact on the company's revenue, the expected academic validation of BayesShield AI, and the projected commercial rollout timeline. Words such as "expect," "will," "positions," "advancing," "projected," "anticipated," and other similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements contain such words. These statements reflect the company's current view with respect to future events, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including regulatory approvals, successful integration and deployment of the licensed technology, market conditions, the ability to realize anticipated benefits of the partnership, and risks detailed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, and contingencies. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions set out by the company underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. Individuals are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

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German University of Digital Science (German UDS) Email: press@german-uds.de Website: www.german-uds.de



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