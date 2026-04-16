EndaceProbe's forensic packet data integrates directly into leading IDS/IPS, SIEM, SOAR, XDR, firewalls, NPM/APM, and AI/MLL detection solutions for faster MTTR.

New and upgraded integrations with Endace's always-on packet capture deliver the crucial visibility and forensic evidence that NOC and SOC teams need to protect their networks

EndaceProbes help teams detect and investigate threats and performance issues more efficiently and resolve incidents faster and more accurately

Packet capture authority, Endace, has announced a raft of new partners and updated integrations as part of its Fusion Partner Program, including Cisco XDR, Splunk SIEM, Splunk SOAR, Vectra AI, Microsoft Sentinel, Google SecOps, Exabeam LogRhythm, Palo Alto Networks XSOAR, Sumo Logic, and Fortinet FortiNDR.

"Customers realize that always-on, full packet capture is critical to giving their SOC and NOC teams sufficient visibility into threats and issues on their networks," said Michael Morris, Senior Director of Technology Alliances at Endace. "Our partners see the value of integrating this critical evidence source directly into their solutions to put forensic data right at analysts' fingertips when they're investigating and resolving threats and issues. It's a very synergistic approach. It gives customers a seamless, tightly integrated solution that streamlines and accelerates incident detection, investigation and response."

For 25 years, Endace has provided organizations with innovative, scalable, always-on packet capture that delivers unalterable network truth. Endace's Fusion Partners offer a wide range of solutions including XDR/NDR, SIEM, SOAR, IDS/IPS, firewalls, NPM/APM, and AI/ML detection, all of which benefit from being able to provide users with fast, easy access to full packet data. EndaceProbes also support open-source tools, including Wireshark, Suricata, and Zeek. In fact, Endace is a contributor to Wireshark, the de facto standard for network packet analysis, and is a gold sponsor of the Wireshark Foundation. A full version of Wireshark is hosted on all EndaceProbes.

In 2025 and 2026, EndaceProbes have been providing full packet capture in the Cisco and Splunk "SOC-in-a-Box" at major cybersecurity trade shows and conferences, including RSAC, Black Hat, and Cisco Live.

Many of Endace's Fusion Partners have provided insights about the value of packet data in Endace's Packet Forensics Files interviews. Examples include:

Jessica (Bair) Oppenheimer , Director, SOC Integrations Splunk Security, discusses creating the next-gen SOC, and how Cisco and Splunk built their SOC-in-a-Box solution to protect some of the world's largest cybersecurity and sporting events. Endace is part of the SOC-in-a-Box technology stack.

, Director, SOC Integrations Splunk Security, discusses creating the next-gen SOC, and how Cisco and Splunk built their SOC-in-a-Box solution to protect some of the world's largest cybersecurity and sporting events. Endace is part of the SOC-in-a-Box technology stack. Jack Chan, VP Product Management at Fortinet, talks about how and why NDR is evolving and why network visibility is crucial for cyberdefense.

VP Product Management at Fortinet, talks about how and why NDR is evolving and why network visibility is crucial for cyberdefense. Taran Singh , VP Product Management at Keysight Technologies, highlights the pivotal role of network visibility for incident response and stresses the importance of historical lookback and analyzing packet-level data for incident investigations.

, VP Product Management at Keysight Technologies, highlights the pivotal role of network visibility for incident response and stresses the importance of historical lookback and analyzing packet-level data for incident investigations. Gerald Combs, Wireshark Founder, and Stephen Donnelly, Endace CTO, discuss why packet capture and analysis provide the detailed data required for network troubleshooting.

Morris concluded, "We've added a lot of new partners and integrations over the last year, and interest continues to escalate, with many more partners coming in the months ahead. It truly feels like 2026 is the year that always-on packet capture has become table stakes for all NOC and SOC teams."

Additional Resources:

https://blog.endace.com/2026/04/14/2026-the-year-of-the-packet

https://www.endace.com/introducing-endace

https://www.endace.com/fusion-partners

About Endace:

Endace's scalable, always-on packet capture gives Network Operations and Security teams the deep visibility they need for fast, accurate incident investigation with rich forensic evidence at their fingertips from all their tools. EndaceProbes provide enterprise-class packet sniffing in on-prem, public and private cloud environments, with rapid, centralized search and one-click access to full pcap data from leading security and performance solutions (including Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Cisco, Splunk, Elastic, and many others). Analyze network traffic using a single, unified console across all on-prem, private, or public cloud infrastructure for total hybrid cloud visibility. Capture every packet. See every threat. www.endace.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260416818765/en/

Contacts:

Email: pr@endace.com

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