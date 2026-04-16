Anchored, the global digital operating system for real-world assets, today announced the launch of its first product, tokenized US stocks on Monad's high-performance Layer 1 network, starting with the top 10 Nasdaq-listed equities via its Monday Trade integration. The launch is powered by Alpaca, a leading global provider of brokerage infrastructure APIs and an infrastructure layer supporting tokenized stocks, offering access to options, stocks, ETFs, fixed income, and crypto.

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Anchored Launches US Tokenized Stocks to Expand Global Investor Access

The total value of tokenized US equities has grown nearly 300% since early 2025, with Alpaca as the leading infrastructure powering them*. This growth highlights a critical shift in how global markets manage and trade value.

Anchored provides end-to-end infrastructure for the full capital formation lifecycle: origination, compliance, issuance, distribution across both DeFi and centralized platforms, secondary market liquidity, and redemption. Tokenized US equities represent the platform's first product vertical, offering 1:1 asset backing, real-time price alignment with underlying markets, and institutional-grade compliance infrastructure.

With its platform, Anchored purchases the underlying US equities, tokenizes them, and issues fully backed on-chain representations, leveraging the partnership with Alpaca while reducing the need for intermediaries. This brings the transparency, instant settlement, and operational efficiency of blockchain technology to traditional equities under a compliance-first framework, ensuring institutional partners and investors operate within a fully regulated environment.

Powered by Alpaca's Broker API, Anchored's tokenized US stock product offers several key features:

Expansive Asset List: Investors gain access to the top 10 US Nasdaq stocks by market cap, with plans to exceed 100 tokenized stocks in the coming months

24/7 Transferability: Assets that can be transferred peer-to-peer anytime and anywhere, eliminating the constraints of traditional market hours

Institutional-Grade Liquidity: Liquidity access comparable to traditional exchanges, ensuring execution for their investors

Full Collateralization: Every tokenized stock is 1:1 backed by actual US stocks

DeFi Composability: Tokenized assets that are programmable and usable across DeFi protocols, unlocking new capital efficiency opportunities

Stablecoin Funding: The system uses USDC deposits and withdrawals for daily settlement

"Capital formation is moving on-chain, and the infrastructure needs to be institutional-grade from day one. The current financial system relies on infrastructure that was not built for a digital-first world," said Wenny Cai, Co-Founder and CEO of Anchored. "With Anchored, investors can access fully backed tokenized US stocks through their existing digital asset infrastructure while trading 24/7, settling instantly, and deploying these assets programmatically within DeFi. The opportunity we're building for is the full picture spanning US equities, Hong Kong equities, and institutional fund products in one stack, distributed to the investors who need access to them most."

"The global financial system is undergoing a massive shift from the simple computerized infrastructure to on-chain systems," said Yoshi Yokokawa, Co-Founder and CEO of Alpaca. "We are moving toward a future defined by atomic settlement, real-time transparency, and structurally reduced systemic risk. Through our collaboration with partners like Anchored, we're proud to support institutions leading this transition to on-chain infrastructure while expanding global market access."

This launch marks the first milestone in Anchored's mission to build end-to-end infrastructure for RWA issuance, distribution, and trading with Hong Kong equities, ETFs, and tokenized fund products to follow.

About Alpaca

Alpaca is a US-headquartered, self-clearing broker-dealer and a global leader in brokerage infrastructure APIs providing access to stocks, ETFs, options, fixed income, and crypto. Alpaca delivers embeddable finance solutions for tokenization, fully paid securities lending, high-yield cash, 24/5 trading, Shariah-compliant investing, and more. Today, Alpaca powers over 10 million brokerage accounts across hundreds of fintechs and institutions in 40+ countries with over $320M in funding. For more information, visit: alpaca.markets

About Anchored

Anchored is the global digital operating system for real-world assets, providing the end-to-end infrastructure for tokenizing, distributing, and trading real-world assets on-chain. The platform supports the full asset lifecycle, from origination and compliance through issuance, distribution across DeFi and CeFi, secondary market liquidity, and redemption. Operating under a compliance-first, globally scalable architecture, Anchored serves institutional investors, market makers, and DeFi protocols seeking on-chain access to public equities and fund products. For more information, visit https://anchored.finance/

*As of April 2026

Alpaca's Instant Tokenization Network is owned and developed by AlpacaDB, Inc. and Alpaca Crypto LLC.

Additional geographic restrictions may apply for tokenization services based on local regulatory requirements. Neither Alpaca Crypto LLC nor Alpaca Securities LLC (dba Alpaca Clearing) are the issuer of, nor directly involved in, the tokenization of any assets. Tokenization is performed by a third party. Tokenized assets do not represent direct equity ownership in any underlying company or issuer. Instead, tokenized assets generally provide economic exposure to the equity securities of an underlying issuer. As such, holders of tokenized assets have no voting rights, dividend entitlements, or legal claims to the underlying company shares or any residual assets in the event of the underlying company's liquidation or insolvency, unless explicitly stated otherwise. All investments involve risk. For more information, please see our Tokenization Risk Disclosure.

AlpacaDB, Inc., the parent company of Alpaca Securities LLC and Alpaca Crypto LLC, provides services and technology, including the brokerage infrastructure API supporting Alpaca's financial services.

Securities brokerage services are provided by Alpaca Securities LLC (dba "Alpaca Clearing"), member FINRASIPC, a wholly owned subsidiary of AlpacaDB, Inc.

Cryptocurrency services are provided by Alpaca Crypto LLC, a FinCEN-registered MSB (NMLS #2160858) and subsidiary of AlpacaDB, Inc.

This is not an offer, solicitation of an offer, or advice to buy or sell securities or cryptocurrencies or open a brokerage account or cryptocurrency account in any jurisdiction where Alpaca Securities or Alpaca Crypto, respectively, are not registered or licensed, as applicable.

All investments involve risk; for more information, please see our Disclosure Library

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Lavinia Chirico

press@alpaca.markets