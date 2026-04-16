Veteran tech leader joins from Google at a pivotal moment, will help expand partnerships with nations around the world as demand for sovereign spatial intelligence systems surges

Vantor, the leader in unified spatial intelligence, today announced that Elie Tabchouri has joined the company as Executive Vice President and General Manager of its International Government business segment. He will lead Vantor's efforts to further scale its international footprint across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, capitalizing on surging demand for the company's sovereign intelligence capabilities.

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Elie Tabchouri has joined Vantor as Executive Vice President and General Manager of its International Government business segment. He will lead Vantor's efforts to further scale its international footprint across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, capitalizing on surging demand for the company's sovereign intelligence capabilities.

Around the world, governments are racing to build advanced geospatial intelligence systems they can own and operate independently-integrating sensors across space, air, and ground, automating intelligence workflows, and deploying insights within secure, sovereign environments.

Vantor is uniquely positioned to meet this need. Its industry-leading satellite constellation, highly accurate spatial foundation, and AI-powered Tensorgloble spatial intelligence platform automate the full intelligence cycle-from collection to analysis to delivery-delivering mission-ready capabilities that support everything from persistent site monitoring to targeting to real-time tactical operations.

Tabchouri joins Vantor from Google with deep experience helping governments integrate advanced AI-powered capabilities into sovereign environments. At Google, he spent the best part of a decade focused on helping governments build AI-powered and sovereign cloud capabilities, including leading public sector cloud businesses across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Most recently, he led sales for Google's Distributed Cloud business in EMEA, partnering with ministries of defense and government agencies to deploy sovereign on-premise systems.

"Elie has spent his career helping governments build sovereign capability in cutting-edge technology-from the early days of cloud to today's AI-driven systems-often taking programs from concept to reality," said Dan Smoot, Vantor CEO. "That experience is critical for this moment. As governments seek greater control over how intelligence is built and deployed, demand for mission-ready capabilities is accelerating. That demand drove double-digit growth in our international business last year, and I'm excited for Elie to scale that momentum as we help nations strengthen their sovereignty."

Vantor already supports more than 60 government partners worldwide, reflecting growing demand for its capabilities. The company delivers high-resolution satellite imagery, 2D and 3D maps, and AI-powered spatial intelligence infrastructure to support defense, intelligence, civil, and humanitarian missions. Vantor also provides direct access capabilities, enabling nations to task and securely downlink imagery from its constellation into their own environments.

Tabchouri has a track record of building and scaling high-impact businesses internationally, including launching and growing new markets into significant revenue drivers. Prior to Google, he worked at The Boston Consulting Group, where he led digital transformation and strategy initiatives for public sector and regulated industry clients.

"For many years, I've helped nations build sovereign cloud and AI infrastructure from the ground up," said Tabchouri. "What's changing now is how intelligence fits into those systems. Nations are no longer looking for standalone tools-they want integrated capabilities that operate within their own environments and support real missions. Vantor stands out by bringing this together in a single system, from the underlying data to operational deployment. That's what customers are asking for, and I'm excited to help Vantor deliver at a critical time."

While many providers offer either imagery or analytics, governments increasingly require a complete system they can own and operate. Vantor delivers that through Tensorglobe-a unified platform that brings together data from its industry-leading satellite constellation and other sensors into a continuously updated model of the world. Built on Vantor's highly accurate global 2D and 3D spatial foundation, the platform automates the full intelligence cycle and enables customers to move seamlessly from collection to analysis to real-time operations-delivering mission-ready capability across cloud, on-premise, and tactical edge environments.

About Vantor

Vantor is forging the new frontier of spatial intelligence to unlock a more autonomous, interoperable world. We give decision makers and operators the power to build a unified intelligence picture, delivering the clarity they need to navigate what's happening now and shape what's coming next. We fuse data from our constellation, which includes the most capable imaging satellites on orbit, with real-time sensor feeds from space, air, and ground to create an AI-ready digital twin of Earth. Our spatial intelligence platform automates every part of the cycle-from tasking to collection to production-to update and analyze this foundation at the pace of change. Our products drive deeper mission-critical insights and connect the next generation of autonomous systems across the defense, intelligence, and commercial landscape. To learn more, visit www.vantor.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Tomi Maxted

Vantor Communications

Tomi.maxted@vantor.com