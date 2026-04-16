Subscription rights in Erria A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as of 20 April 2026. As of the same date, ISIN DK0060101483 (ERRIA) will be traded exclusive of subscription rights.

ISIN: DK0064867899 Name: Erria T-ret Ratio: 1:3 (UK)

Shareholders in Erria A/S will be allocated 1 subscription right per share held in the company on the record date in Euronext Copenhagen.

3 subscription rights are required to subscribe for one 1 new share in the company at the subscription price. Trade in subscription rights (both days included): 20 April 2026 - 1 May 2026 Orderbook ID: 501663 Short name: ERRIA T Market Segment / no First North Denmark / 100 Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table MIC Code DSME

Erria A/S makes a rights issue of minimum 4,072,944 new shares and maximum 4,589,251 new shares of DKK 0.25. Subscription price is DKK 3.514 per share of DKK 0.25. Subscription period: 22 April 2026 - 5 May 2026, both days inclusive.

For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Norden CEF A/S