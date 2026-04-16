London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2026) - Lithosphere has introduced AI-to-AI transaction capabilities through its Lithic execution model, enabling autonomous systems to interact, exchange value, and coordinate directly within decentralized environments. The development expands Lithosphere's AI-native infrastructure by allowing intelligent agents to operate as independent participants capable of executing transactions without direct human initiation.

AI-to-AI transaction capability enabling autonomous systems to exchange value and coordinate within decentralized networks

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8833/292839_001c23da64e839b0_001full.jpg

The capability is built on Lithic, Lithosphere's AI-native smart contract language, which provides a structured framework for intelligent execution. Through this model, AI-driven processes can initiate interactions, process information, and produce outcomes that are recognized and committed within the system. This allows decentralized applications to support machine-to-machine interaction at the protocol level.

AI-to-AI transactions enable systems to exchange not only digital assets, but also execution results and contextual data. This introduces a new class of interactions where intelligent processes can collaborate, respond to each other, and coordinate outcomes in real time. The approach supports use cases such as automated financial strategies, decentralized service coordination, and adaptive system workflows.

The framework ensures that these interactions operate within defined execution boundaries. Lithic enforces structured lifecycles that include request handling, fulfillment, verification, and state commitment, allowing AI-driven transactions to remain transparent, auditable, and governed within decentralized systems.

This capability is further supported by Lithosphere's broader infrastructure, including DNNS for programmable identity and routing, enabling agents to be uniquely identified and interact consistently across networks, and MultX, which allows these interactions to extend across multiple blockchain environments. Together, these components enable coordinated operation between intelligent systems at scale.

"AI systems are evolving from tools into participants," said J. King Kasr, Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs. "Lithosphere enables these systems to interact directly with each other, forming the foundation for decentralized environments where intelligent processes coordinate and transact autonomously."

By introducing AI-to-AI transaction capabilities, Lithosphere expands the scope of decentralized applications beyond user-driven interactions, enabling systems that operate continuously and independently. This development supports emerging environments where autonomous agents manage execution, exchange value, and coordinate across networks without relying on centralized intermediaries.

The advancement reflects Lithosphere's continued focus on building infrastructure designed for intelligent systems, where execution, identity, and interaction are integrated at the protocol level to support scalable, autonomous coordination across decentralized networks.

About Lithosphere

Lithosphere develops blockchain infrastructure designed to support programmable digital assets, cross-chain interoperability, and AI-native decentralized execution environments. The platform focuses on enabling intelligent systems to operate within verifiable, decentralized networks through structured execution models and interoperable protocols.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292839

Source: Kaj Labs